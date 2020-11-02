Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI

03/11/2020    12:00 GMT+7

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

On October 30, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) held a launch for the comprehensive AI platform FPT.AI. This was part of a chain of events to introduce Make in Vietnam digital platforms to implement the national program on digital transformation.

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI

Do Cong Anh, deputy director of the MIC’s Authority of Information Technology Application

FPT.AI provides products that help automate repetitive tasks, improving the efficiency of business operations and customer care. After three years of launch, the platform has provded services to hundreds of domestic and foreign enterprises.

The ecosystem includes a variety of products and services such as automatic conversation platform - chatbot (FPT.AI Conversation), FPT.AI Virtual Agent for Call Center, online customer identification and image information extraction solution (FPT.AI Vision and FPT.AI eKYC), and automatic synthesis and voice recognition Solution (FPT.AI Speech).

According to a representative of FPT, the chatbot used in the customer care process at FPT Shop's retail system has had results. The system has helped answer the questions to more than 160,000 users, reducing 60 percent of the workload and increasing online sales by 20 percent.

The figures are clear evidence of the effectiveness of the application of AI to change the traditional working method.

Vietnam aims to become AI hub

FPT.AI is the second AI platform introduced by MIC. Prior to that, the ministry introduced Viettel AI Open Platform to the community.

 

Do Cong Anh, deputy director of the MIC’s Authority of Information Technology Application, said AI has been developed by Vietnam in recent years. According to some reports, Vietnam ranks 21st in the world in AI.

However, Vietnam’s investment in AI remains modest. The investment is $155 per capita in the US, $68 in Singapore. Meanwhile, the figure is less than $1 in some Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Explaining the gap in the figures, Anh said the surveys might have been conducted in previous years, and therefore, there is some certain latency. In Vietnam, the investments in AI are not always made public.

According to Anh, though the investment is not high, Vietnam’s position in AI technology application has improved rapidly. With the investments to develop AI technology by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, Vietnamese experts from overseas have come to Vietnam.

Anh believes that AI will bring value to the digital economy. He cited a forecast as saying that AI could make up 12 percent of Vietnam’s GDP by 2030.

MIC is encouraging businesses to prioritize development in eight fields in the national digital transformation program, namely healthcare, education, banking and finance, agriculture, transportation, energy, resources and environment, and industrial production. 

Trong Dat

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

 
 

