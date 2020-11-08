Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 18:55:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report

09/11/2020    17:48 GMT+7

Vietnam’s internet economy has advanced by 39% annually since 2015 and is currently the second fastest-growing in Asia, with 68 million internet users in the country in 2020 and the figure is expected to reach 75.7 million by 2023,

according to Google’s first “Vietnam’s Search for Tomorrow” report.

Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
A student is seen learning online. Vietnam’s internet economy has advanced by 39% annually since 2015 and is currently the second fastest-growing in Asia – Photo: VNA

The upward trend is expected to continue, with the Government’s drive toward 100% smartphone penetration through the support of low-cost smartphone production and one of the cheapest data packages in the region.

Rise of digital rural consumers

Although urban areas continue to dominate the online landscape in terms of spending, rural Vietnam is a prime market for growth, poised to grow twice as quickly as the metro cities. This is where over half of the country’s population resides — an untapped market with rising internet penetration.

Specifically, 77% of residents in rural areas now have internet access, with 91% of them browsing the internet daily. The internet has become a bridge to resources, products and services that these users are accessing for the first time.

Rural users are rapidly turning to the internet for communication, education, self-development, and entertainment. Marketers can align their messaging to these categories, leveraging the aspirations of these users with useful and relevant content that creates an emotional connection.

Besides this, YouTube’s relevant and easily accessible content appeals to rural users, with 97% using the platform every week and 62% viewing content on it daily. But when making purchase decisions, search is the clear leader, with 45% of rural consumers using it to find information on products compared with traditional media at 24% and social media at 27%.

Rise of on-demand economy

With most of the world under lockdown, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought down the number of customers visiting stores. Although Vietnam is no longer under lockdown, local consumers are still reluctant to venture out of their homes, leading to a much slower recovery of store traffic.

Even before the pandemic, the internet economies were on the rise with Vietnamese consumers, especially the young generation, moving to online services in hopes of a hassle-free and convenient lifestyle. 

Similarly, education and money management also saw a steady increase in search interest: 1 in 3 Gen Zs turned to the internet in the last month alone to learn and develop their knowledge base.

 

In addition, local consumers are increasingly shifting from physical branches to the online medium for their financial needs, which has resulted in a 33% surge in the download of finance apps and increase in search interest for “online lending apps” by 300% in the past year.

Smart shoppers

The shopping journey has evolved significantly due to increased access to the internet and the health crisis, with 83% of Vietnamese now spending more time researching products online before making a purchase. Online decision-making and offline purchasing is the dominant behavior across key categories.

In addition, local consumers are asking more personalized queries, with 75% of purchases being done offline, yet 62% of the research for these purchases being done online.

Vietnamese care about their health

A healthy lifestyle has never been more important to the Vietnamese and many have looked for products and services to improve their lifestyles and consumption habits.

Air quality is a common concern in the country, as more consumers searched for “air pollution”, up 80%, and “air purifiers”, up 340%, and there was a dramatic increase in the search for products to help improve the home environment.

Consumers are also increasingly becoming more health-conscious, indicated by the surge in search interest for “health wearables" by 55%, and “home workouts” by 60%, as well as a 38% increase in “fitness apps” downloads. In fact, the time spent per visitor on apps or websites relating to fitness or diets also saw an increase by 62%.

Vietnamese internet users also showed an increased interest in using healthier and organic products despite the higher price tags, with an increase in search interest for food and beverages, such as “alkaline water” by 80%, “zero alcohol beer” by 250%, and “low sugar” by 100%. SGT

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacific

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacific

The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.

Vietnam, Indonesia lead ASEAN in internet economy growth

Vietnam, Indonesia lead ASEAN in internet economy growth

The Southeast Asian internet economy has expanded by 39 per cent this year to hit US$100 billion for the first time, according to a report released by Google, Temasek and new partner Bain & Company on Thursday.  

 
 

Other News

.
Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various aspects of the socio-economy must be highlighted in the draft documents submitted to the 13th Party Congress, 

Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Scientists with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group agreed to conduct a detailed study of the extreme rainfall in Vietnam, largely the results of tropical storms, that has disrupted the lives of some 1.5 million people,

Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Network operators have the responsibility of discovering, handling and blocking spam messages to protect users. But some operators are the sources of spam messages themselves.

More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded more than 4,100 cyberattacks in the first 10 months of this year, a decrease of 7.8 per cent over the same period of last year.

Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

With its popularity and easy policies, Facebook has proven to be the favorite place for anti-fans to gather to defame celebrities.

First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched
First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/11/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has debuted the digital map platform Map4D to support the country's digital transformation and digitalisation of smart city infrastructure.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Experts have expressed their concerns about the draft of an amended law on environmental protection compiled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE).

Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent compared to the "business as usual" scenario, equalling 83.9 million tonnes of CO2.

Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

The public, especially celebrities, can become the victims of impersonation used to boost sales of goods on social networks.

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Checkpoint is a security mechanism set up by Facebook to protect users from being attacked.

Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese tech startups have all the tools and circumstances to bounce back and seize new opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 