Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 09:47:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11

 
 
05/06/2020    09:41 GMT+7

Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11 hinh anh 1

Faults at the S9 and S1.7 sections of the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) cable will be fixed from June 6 to 11.

The 10,400 km-long APG boasts a capacity of 54Tbps - the largest of any network in Asia - and connects eight countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region. It was funded by VNPT, Viettel, FPT, and CMC Telecom and put into operation at the end of 2016.

The cable may have suffered a rupture at the S9 section linking Vietnam with Singapore in late April, and broke at the S1.7 section on May 23, causing a loss of internet connection between Vietnam and other countries.

 

The Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US, meanwhile, is also under repair which is supposed to wrap up on June 6.

The cable previously broke at the S1H section connecting Vietnam with Hong Kong (China).

In addition to the two, four other submarine cable systems of Vietnam include the South-East Asia - Middle East - Western Europe 3 (SMW-3), the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), the TGN-Intra Asia Cable System (TGN-IA), and the Thailand-Vietnam-Hong Kong (TVH)./. 

 
 

Other News

.
Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Campaigners demand the government prioritises the environment in any post-Covid-19 stimulus package.

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030
Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved to a national digital transformation programme that will run until 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, 

Vietnam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
Vietnam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam targets to have 10 localities with revenue of more than US$1 billion each from information and technology (IT) by the year 2025.

data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge
data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

data.org, a platform for data science partnerships, issued an open call for breakthrough ideas that harness the power of data science to help people and communities rebound and remain resilient in the wake of COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

An atmospheric landscape photograph set as wallpaper seems to confuse the handsets.

“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Those who discharge more waste or fail to classify their rubbish could pay higher environmental fees.

Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

If more effective measures aren't taken, elephants will disappear from the Central Highlands' region.

Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

German experts studying Mekong River water management
German experts studying Mekong River water management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.

Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Russia's President Putin declares a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leak into a river.

The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

2019 was a good year for Hoang Trung Hieu. Three of his research works were published and presented at leading international conferences on computer science.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

BKAV's smartphone Bphone B86 failed to reach Google's Play Protect certificate due to Google's demand that at least a million devices be sold each year.

New fault found in AAG undersea cable
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A broken section of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US has been detected in recent times, an internet service provider said on June 2.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 