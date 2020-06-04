Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11

Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

Faults at the S9 and S1.7 sections of the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) cable will be fixed from June 6 to 11.

The 10,400 km-long APG boasts a capacity of 54Tbps - the largest of any network in Asia - and connects eight countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region. It was funded by VNPT, Viettel, FPT, and CMC Telecom and put into operation at the end of 2016.

The cable may have suffered a rupture at the S9 section linking Vietnam with Singapore in late April, and broke at the S1.7 section on May 23, causing a loss of internet connection between Vietnam and other countries.

The Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US, meanwhile, is also under repair which is supposed to wrap up on June 6.

The cable previously broke at the S1H section connecting Vietnam with Hong Kong (China).

In addition to the two, four other submarine cable systems of Vietnam include the South-East Asia - Middle East - Western Europe 3 (SMW-3), the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), the TGN-Intra Asia Cable System (TGN-IA), and the Thailand-Vietnam-Hong Kong (TVH)./.