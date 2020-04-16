Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:58:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection

 
 
20/04/2020    14:13 GMT+7

Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine used against tuberculosis in order to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention.

The move followed research by a group of the US and Irish experts which showed that countries that have a widespread BCG vaccination programme had almost six times lower cases than nations that don’t use it.

  Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in BCG vaccine to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention


The Ministry of Health has assigned the Central Lung Hospital to co-operate with some other agencies to pilot the BCG vaccination for medical staff that have had direct contact with Covid-19 patients.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Viet Nhung, director of the Central Lung Hospital, said that at least six countries have piloted this vaccine for medical staff and the elderly. His hospital is working out the plan for the implementation in the co-ordination with French experts.

Roughly 800 medical staff at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases and some others will be selected for the vaccination.

The Vietnamese research group will work to find who among the country’s 268 Covid-19 patients have been provided with BCG vaccination.

Vietnam has used the BCG vaccination for over 30 years. The vaccine is given once to children below one month.

 

Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

Coronavirus: How close are we to a vaccine?

Coronavirus: How close are we to a vaccine?

We answer some of the big questions about vaccines and how long one for coronavirus could take.

 
 

Other News

.
VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about water security challenges and measures to tackle them.

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to build more water supply systems, set up water pipes, drill bore wells, and provide water containers for households affected by drought and saline intrusion.

Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
Coronavirus: Will Covid-19 speed up the use of robots to replace human workers?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Robot workers can help us keep social distance but once machines take over it will be hard to go back.

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
Google Doodle honours heroes in COVID-19 fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Seen by millions of users each day on the Google homepage, Google Doodle has been honouring heroes worldwide who are taking on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with a series of appreciation drawings

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

A drought as bad as any in recorded history may be under way in the US.

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

BBC News examines allegations that the coronavirus was accidentally released from a lab.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

New experimental findings could help us solve one of the biggest mysteries about the Universe.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 