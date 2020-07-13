Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October

Researches on 5G chip production at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology. Viet Nam has officially mastered 5G network technology. — Photo courtesy of Viettel Group

On January 17, the first video call using a 5G connection on a gNodeB transceiver, researched and produced by Viettel, was successfully implemented, meaning Viet Nam has officially mastered 5G network technology.

Viet Nam is one of the few countries that can produce 5G equipment. The MIC will facilitate directing Vietnamese businesses to invest in research and production of 5G equipment towards commercialising 5G products this year.

Viet Nam is building a roadmap to abolish the 2G mobile phone technology from 2022 and is implementing bidding and licensing of the 2.6 GHz mobile band to improve network quality and the speed of mobile services.

The ministry said telecom infrastructure has seen an important change in frequency infrastructure. Implementing 5G in Viet Nam has advantages as Vietnamese electronics and telecommunications businesses have produced lots of equipment and infrastructure, whereas before foreign manufacturers were relied upon.

This would be an important step for socio-economic development and ensuring national defence, it added.

According to the ministry’s Department of Information and Technology, the development of the 5G network has been one of the key orientations to upgrade digital infrastructure, serving national digital transformation. To implement this orientation, one of the important solutions is Viet Nam needs to research and master the design and manufacture of chips and 5G network equipment.

Deputy Minister Phan Tam said the Government has launched the 'Make in Viet Nam' strategy to help the country escape the middle-income trap. The country aims to produce chipsets for 5G network and internet of things (IoT) equipment. The Government has offered preferential policies for the production as it is a high-tech area. Many Vietnamese firms such as Viettel, FPT and Vingroup have been studying to produce such equipment.

 

A representative from Viettel said it used up to 300 out of more than 1,000 IT engineers for research programmes into 5G production. The group has approved an estimated VND500 billion (US$21.6 million) for the development of Microcell 5G and investing VND200 billion into a 5G lab. Viettel has worked with partners in the US, South Korea and India to produce chipset, software and hardware for 5G.

Another representative from VinSmart said the company had focused on research and production of 5G and IoT equipment. In addition, VinSmart built a lab for research and development of 5G mobile phones and telecom equipment. Vinsmart will start 5G telecommunications equipment testing in August.

A representative of FPT said chip production has been extremely difficult, requiring cautious steps and having strategies in the next 10 years.

Viet Nam's microchip industry is not new and has been in place since the 1990s, but due to a lack of ecosystem, firms have few local buyers for their chips, he added.

The number of Vietnamese companies making chips is modest and most foreign companies open factories in Viet Nam to produce chips. The State needs to provide supports to local firms such as corporate tax exemptions and personal income tax at high-tech parks, he added. 

HUTECH and VHT agree deal to produce 5G chips

Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH) and Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (VHT) on Thursday signed an agreement to research and produce 5G chips.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together on the research and development of 5G integrated microchips, providing training on young human resource, deploying new technologies as well as sharing experiences.

Through the co-operation, VHT expects to accelerate research on science and technology at universities by bringing experiments to business. The two sides agreed to resolve issues such as training, scientific research and technology transfer as well as other sectors based on bilateral, equal and mutual benefits.

A contract was also signed under the agreement. Accordingly, HUTECH will provide consulting services, receiver design and transmitter for 5G chips for VHT.

Nguyen Vu Ha, VHT’s general director, said the design and production of 5G chips under the Viettel brand would be an important step in its journey to master all technologies related to 5G. In addition, Viettel is also determined to research, design and manufacture 'Make in Viet Nam' chips.

“In addition to co-operation with international companies to transfer technology, Viettel also co-operates with experts in the field of chip production at home and abroad, knowledgeable scientists at universities.

"Co-operating with universities is also a way for Viettel to create a realistic environment, put scientific research into practice, speeding up the digital transformation process in Viet Nam,” he said. — VNS

 
 

HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Son Tra Nature Reserve is known as the “green lung” of Da Nang City with a diverse eco-system and thousands of flora and fauna species.

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

A high-school student has discovered a simple way of extracting calcium from tuna bones.

The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

US Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.

VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Tran Dac Trung, deputy director of the Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park, speaks on the park’s plan to become a tech hub in Vietnam.

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

So your pet may roam free
So your pet may roam free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

