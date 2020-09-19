Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October

26/09/2020    18:30 GMT+7

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

vietnam to host itu digital world 2020 in october
The press conference on ITU Digital World 2020 on September 25

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on September 25 held a press conference about the organisation of ITU Digital World 2020.

The event will be hosted online and will feature numerous events such as the ministers’ roundtables with ITU member countries, forum sessions, virtual exhibitions with the participation of international giants from the US, the EU, Japan, South Korea, and others.

At the press conference Pham Tam, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications said, “This is the first time that the ITU collaborates with a country to host such an event. ITU Digital World 2020 is wide open to all businesses, creating an opportunity for business exchanges between Vietnamese and international businesses.”

vietnam to host itu digital world 2020 in october
Pham Tam, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, made speech at the press conference

“ITU Digital World 2020 has significant meaning, improving the country’s position and affirming its important role as one of the fastest-developing countries in ICT and an active and responsible member of ITU,” he added.

 

This is also an opportunity for Vietnamese firms to promote their image, thus enabling them to expand their market share globally.

Specifically, the virtual exhibition will include virtual booths, introducing digital products and services, and solutions of overseas businesses.

Meanwhile, the Ministerial Roundtables will include discussions about digital strategies during COVID-19 and in the post-COVID-19 landscape, as well as orientations in boosting cooperation among ITU member countries in the implementation of digital transformation programmes.

This will also provide opportunities for the ministers and leaders of businesses to enter dialogues on the policies and the strategies to maintain the role of ICT in the prevention and fight against the pandemic and to serve economic recovery.

The forum will be divided into three sessions in three days, focusing on three key topics, namely connectivity, digital transformation, and sustainable development. VIR

