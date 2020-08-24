Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 12:30:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices

31/08/2020    12:13 GMT+7

Vietnam will issue new technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will include integrating 4G into such devices.

vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices

The webinar to assess the impacts of a draft circular on national technical regulations on terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) last week held a webinar to assess the impacts of a draft circular on national technical regulations on terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication.

According to representative of the MIC’s Information Technology Department, the building of national technical regulations on terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication is one of the breakthrough solutions to spur domestic business and manufacturing activities. The draft circular includes the requirement that terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication must be integrated with 4G.

The building of the draft draws on lessons from a range of other countries including Singapore, where terminal device manufacturers and suppliers have to ensure their support of IMT-2000 technology, which are 3G and LTE-Advanced (4G).

Addressing the event, Phan Tam, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, said that technology changes constantly, especially mobile communication. Globally, some countries have deployed 5G, and Vietnam is among the pioneers.

“Vietnam, agencies, and businesses related terminal device manufacturing and trading and mobile operations are not exempt from this trend. The government's goals for national digital transformation cannot be realised on 2G,” he noted.

 

The deputy minister asked agencies and businesses to discuss measures and solutions to accelerate the transformation in a way that minimises impacts on businesses and the locals.

Currently, the draft circular is available for comments on the MIC portal.

The trend of online applications has been blossoming, especially in the COVID-19 landscape. In addition, the government’s Decision No.749/QD-TTg dated June 3, 2020 on the approval of the national digital transformation programme by 2025 with vision to 2030 creates the foundation for digital transformation in digital infrastructure development: 5G network infrastructure; upgrading of 4G; commercialisation of 5G; and building regulations and a roadmap for the integration of 4G and 5G into smartphones and IoT devices.

At present, Vietnam has six mobile telecommunications service providers with over 129 million subscribers. 2G, 3G, 4G are available, and 5G will be commercialised soon.

Addressing the webinar, some mobile telecommunications service providers recommended that it is time to consider turning off 2G, maybe by 2025. 4G will bring about more values but needs time to develop services. However, the extension of 2G will facilitate businesses and associations of transportation businesses because over one million automobiles are equipped with 2G-based cruise control devices, in addition to many fishing boats. VIR

Bich Thuy

 
 

Other News

.
SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

Phishing is on the rise with more than 1.6 million attempts to transfer users to phishing pages via links within e-mails blocked by its software in the first six months of the year, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

Vietnam praised for e-government development
Vietnam praised for e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

Foreign organizations and individuals providing cross-border advertising services generating revenue in Vietnam must pay taxes and comply with Vietnam’s laws.

Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

eKYC uses new technologies such as face and writing identification, Big Data and AI to automate the verification process.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

This is the question many people ask when they are called to download and install Bluezone application to track down suspected Covid-19 cases.

Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

The account of the former footballer Ivanovic has been appropriated by Vietnamese hackers, raising concern about the security of Facebook accounts.

Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

"Make in Vietnam" is an expression to emphasize the initiative in the creation and design of high-tech products by Vietnamese.

VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

"VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million)," 

Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is developing a national strategy on development of Vietnamese digital firms to 2030.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 