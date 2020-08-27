Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

IT workers at the Mekong Innovation Technology Park in Tien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting in Hanoi on August 26, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam requested relevant units of this ministry to ensure compilation quality and progress so that the document will be published before December 20.

In the White Book, the first section is set to provide an overview of the ICT development in Vietnam and the world during the year, the message by the Minister of Information and Communications, along with the highlights and ranking of the country’s ICT sector in the world.

It will also include articles on the importance of the national digital transformation programme to national socio-economic development, as well as orientations for IT and telecommunication development.

The second section will feature data about the top 20 localities in IT revenue, the number of their IT businesses and workers, and the top 20 IT enterprises in terms of revenue, workforce and contribution to the State budget.

The last section will be reserved for introducing ICT agencies and organisations.

Besides, the 2020 White Book will also be added with the assessment of main outcomes of the implementation of Vietnam’s IT industry development programme for 2015-2019, an overview of the national digital transformation programme, and statistics about foreign investment in the IT sector./. VNA