Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan

17/08/2020    14:30 GMT+7

The slow development of a waste collection, transport and treatment system in Vietnam is caused mostly by limited financial resources.

According to the Directorate General of Environment, 13,000 tons of waste is generated every day in HCM City, including 8,300 tons of domestic waste, 1,500-2,000 tons of industrial waste, 1,200-1,600 tons of waste from construction works, 22 tons of medical waste and 2,000 tons of sludge of different kinds.

In Hanoi, 6,500 tons of domestic solid waste are produced each year.

While the volume of domestic waste is high, waste treatment is ineffective. The fees collected from people are not high enough to cover waste treatment expenses.

One ton of waste costs $24 to collect, $11 to transport and $4 to bury, which means a total cost of $39 for one ton of waste.

Meanwhile, every household in Hanoi has to pay only VND26,500 a month for the waste collection and treatment, or VND218,630 per ton ($9.7 per ton), of which VND172,600 ($7.6) is spent on collection and VND46,030, or $2 on transport.

 


The central and local governments face the possibility of failing to reach the target of collecting and treating 90 percent of total domestic solid waste.

Of the waste which can be collected, only a little can satisfy the requirements on environmental protection. Most of the waste is treated in landfills with unhygienic designs, which causes serious pollution.

A report found that there are 660 landfills in Vietnam, but only 30 percent are recognized as meeting hygienic requirements.

Hanoi and HCM City have large landfills with areas of 85 and 130 hectares, respectively. Only 9 percent of landfills have waste weighed, and 36 percent have bottom lining.

According to Nguyen Thuong Hien, deputy general director of the Directorate General of Environment, one of the most important goals for 2016-2020 is dealing with the environment pollution at 30 unhygienic polluting landfills. However, this still cannot be implemented because of the lack of resources.

Recycling

Under the national solid waste management strategy, Vietnam strives to collect and treat 90 percent of total domestic solid waste in urban areas in accordance with the requirements on environment protection.

The strategy also mentions the tasks of improving the capability of reusing, recycling and treating waste while collecting back energy or making organic fertilizer.

Vietnam hopes that by 2025, all special and first-class urban areas would have solid waste treatment works which fit waste classification at source.

However, to date, the classification of waste at source has not been implemented. This means that even if Vietnam has waste treatment plants with advanced technologies, it would still be difficult to treat waste.

Le Ha

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.  

Da Nang pilots vetiver grass waste treatment system

A group of scientists and biological researchers from Da Nang’s Teacher Training and Engineering College has developed a vetiver (Vetiveria Zizanioides) grass-based system to treat leaks at Khanh Son dump in the city.

 
 

.
Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has announced an emergency situation as landslides have occurred along rivers in the capital city.

Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The principle of “considering waste as a resource” mentioned in the environmental protection bill introduced in the National Assembly’s meeting in April has been clarified, emphasising recycling and reusing.

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam expects to have more regulations on investment and managing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas as the Ministry of Construct is compiling a draft decree on the issue.

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans has increased from 1.5 percent to 4.1 percent, according to GIZ.

Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

Archaeologists say they have found ancient banana farms once managed by Australia's Indigenous peoples.

Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's Climate Change Department Tang The Cuong talks about the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-30, with a vision towards 2050.

Can Gio Biosphere: the 'green lung' that protects HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

After nearly 20 years of restoration, Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the "green lung" of HCM City, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city.

Solar farm developers fear losses of trillions of VND
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

As current policies are unclear, many solar farm project developers cannot sign contracts on selling electricity to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

Coronavirus: Putin says vaccine has been approved for use
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 has been given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans.

Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province. 

Quang Ngai: huge dam project at risk of drifting into sea
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

At least VND700 billion worth of work on the dam on Tra Khuc River downstream has been implemented, but the project is likely to stop temporarily because of many problems.

VNPT IoT Platform achieves global certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has received a oneM2M certificate, a global international certificate for technology solutions, for its VNPT IoT Platform.

Ca Mau protects western sea dyke
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has taken measures to protect its western 108km long sea dyke that is in danger of collapsing because of erosion,

