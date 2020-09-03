Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese, Australian scientists stepping up innovation in the face of COVID-19

04/09/2020    17:22 GMT+7

Scientists from Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its partners in Vietnam are stepping up activities to carry out cooperation projects between the two sides amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese, Australian scientists stepping up innovation in the face of COVID-19 hinh anh 1

High-tech sea water monitoring system in Phu Yen province. Photo: UTS Rapido Vietnam

UTS Rapido Vietnam: Industry 4.0 for sustainable water systems is funded by the Australian Government’s Aus4Innovation Innovation Partnership Grants scheme, an initiative of the Australian Government and managed by the CSIRO.

The project equips Vietnamese universities and research institutes with the knowledge and tools to capitalise on their research potential, empowering them to produce working prototypes, and in turn making innovative technologies more accessible to the economy – particularly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A key aim of the project is to demonstrate the UTS Rapido model of technology transfer through pilot activities that introduce new technologies to water systems in two different regions of Vietnam.

In Xuan Dai bay, the south-central province of Phu Yen, researchers from UTS and Ho Chi Minh University of Technology (HCMUT) have launched a seawater environment monitoring system that employs cutting edge technology in robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and mechatronics. The first of its kind in Vietnam, it is among very few worldwide that can provide real-time offshore environmental measurements in hostile conditions that include saltwater corrosion and seasonal heavy tropical storms.

In the Hong (Red) River delta, improved designs for water filtration systems are increasing access to drinking water for households and communities, while UTS researchers and their local industry partners are working with Vietnam National University – University of Engineering and Technology (VNU-UET) to integrate sensing technology with the new systems.

An automated treatment plant, currently under construction, will bring brand new technology to peri-urban Hanoi and build capacity in local industry, allowing them to manufacture similar systems and tap in to the manufacturing ability of Vietnam.

"The delivery of the seawater environment monitoring system and the water filtration systems during this uncertain time strongly proves UTS deep engagement with partners in Vietnam through our joint research centers with VNU-UET in Hanoi and HCMUT in Ho Chi Minh City. Addressing the internationally emerging challenges in ocean environment and in ground water pollution, the project again highlights the unique strength and impact of UTS practice-oriented research not only in Vietnam but globally," said Prof. Ian Burnett, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, UTS.

COVID-19 was an entirely unforseen disruption to the project, as it was for the rest of the world.

Nonetheless, the nature of the project and its objectives have allowed it to navigate and even take advantage of restrictions and obstacles imposed by the pandemic, finding new ways to collaborate and engage with industry, and fostering independence in the pilot Rapido teams established in Vietnam.

 

Due to international travel bans, teams of researchers from UTS and partners VNU-UET and HCMUT have worked remotely to plan and implement project activities. Teams in Vietnam have also navigated local travel bans and restricted access to project sites, which are located at a distance from the university hubs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The impact of the pandemic has meant adapting to a ‘new normal’, where timelines and deliverables are reevaluated and, in some cases, reimagined – and there have been plenty of opportunities to innovate.

The team delivered a virtual technology transfer workshop early on, harnessing the opportunities presented by teleconferencing platforms and social media networks to extend the reach of the training beyond what was initially planned.

A new technology transfer unit, HCMUT Rapido, harnessed the research capabilities of HCMUT to develop an IoT-enabled ventilator at the height of the pandemic in Vietnam. This project, the first self-contained project under the new Rapido Vietnam model, demonstrated the agility and user-focus that are characteristic of the Rapido model.

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced disastrous economic and public heath outcomes globally. Yet in this case, it has enabled the growth of HCMUT Rapido, which grasped the opportunity to innovate and test their new capabilities.

HCMUT Rapido has gone on to deliver additional projects which address the impact of the virus, from online learning tools that demonstrate how Industry 4.0 technologies can help fight COVID-19, to an ATM which caters to people who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, while adhering to social distancing.

“The teams behind UTS Rapido Vietnam have effectively adjusted to COVID-19 restrictions and adapted to the new normal, embracing opportunities to find new ways of doing things in both Australia and Vietnam. This success in navigating the pandemic to deliver the aims of the project can be attributed to the deep working relationships between the Australian and Vietnamese partners, built over many years of close collaboration.” said Prof. Eryk Dutkiewicz, UTS Chief Investigator.

The strong and cooperative relationships that drive UTS Rapido Vietnam leave it exceptionally well-placed to deliver on its aims throughout the ongoing pandemic, as partners work closely to tailor the UTS Rapido model to Vietnam and establish a blueprint for technology transfer that can be applied to the entire country.

“By working closely with our partners in Vietnam, we are embedding an innovative technology development and transfer model to the country’s technology start-up ecosystem, starting from universities and R&D institutes,” said Dr. Diep N. Nguyen, UTS Co-Investigator./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Scientists use Vietnamese herbs to make products to prevent osteoporosis
Scientists use Vietnamese herbs to make products to prevent osteoporosis
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Using nanotechnology, researchers from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have created an anti-osteoporosis product from violet ba kich (Morinda officinalis).

Vietnam eyes development of smart cities
Vietnam eyes development of smart cities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Smart cities hold the answer to the modern world's problems including rising population, pollution, traffic congestion, climate change and even global-scale disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts. 

Vietnam 42nd in global innovation index
Vietnam 42nd in global innovation index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranked 42nd among 131 economies for the second consecutive year in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has announced.

New-born wild elephant joins herd in Dong Nai
New-born wild elephant joins herd in Dong Nai
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The Dong Nai Provincial Forest Ranger Department on September 2 announced that a newborn elephant has been spotted in a forest in Dinh Quan District.
 

OTT messages advertising illegal gambling are harassing mobile phone users
OTT messages advertising illegal gambling are harassing mobile phone users
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

The messages, sent frequently at day and night, contain sensitive content and links with unclear origin.

Energy security: Vietnam says ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower
Energy security: Vietnam says ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

Under a scenario described in the eighth national power development master plan (Plan 8), which is now being compiled, Vietnam would not build more coal-fired thermopower plants from 2026 to 2030.

Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam National Day with typical images
Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam National Day with typical images
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

Google Doodle today [September 2] released typical Vietnamese images in an artwork to commemorate Vietnam’s National Day.

People need to protect their health as air quality drops
People need to protect their health as air quality drops
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/09/2020 

While air quality in Hanoi’s inner city remained mostly good and average in the last week of August, it did drop in some areas compared to previous weeks.

Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won the best presentation prize at eProject 2020, a competition jointly held by enterprises and schools, for a marine rubbish collecting system.

Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.

National data portal inaugurated
National data portal inaugurated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The national data portal https://data.gov.vn was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 31.

First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change
First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

In 1997, 24-year-old Hoang Thi Minh Hong became the first Vietnamese to visit Antarctica as part of an expedition that included young people from 25 nations.

The author of Unikey – the ‘national software’
The author of Unikey – the ‘national software’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/08/2020 

There is a software product made in Vietnam which has been used in most computers in the country for tens of years, called Unikey.

Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests
Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Farmers in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District will not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third, on more than 9,000ha and will instead release floodwaters into their fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests.

Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam will issue new technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will include integrating 4G into such devices.

SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

Phishing is on the rise with more than 1.6 million attempts to transfer users to phishing pages via links within e-mails blocked by its software in the first six months of the year, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

Vietnam praised for e-government development
Vietnam praised for e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

