Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:30:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering

21/09/2020    17:32 GMT+7

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Giáo sư người Việt làm chủ tịch nghiên cứu của Hội Kĩ thuật Hoàng gia Anh

Professor Duong Quang Trung

The Royal Academy of Engineering has appointed four Research Chairs and two Senior Research Fellows at universities across the UK. These are scientists who will spend the next five years working with some of the world's largest companies to tackle challenging global issues such as antibiotic resistance, the reduction of energy use and emissions, and mobile device reliability and AI-supported communication system development.

Professor Trung was recently appointed a Reader (a third-ranked professor on a four-rank scale) at Queen’s Belfast University (one of the top 24 universities in the UK), has been selected as Research Chair on the issue of 6G telecommunications network "zero-latency and ultra-reliable connection under the framework of 6G”.

The professor said that wireless communication and related technical technologies have been shaping the world in an unprecedented way, especially in the current war against Covid-19.

“The growing number of mobile and wireless devices is generating exponential growth in data traffic. The growth rate of nearly 10,000 times is expected to occur in 2030,” said Prof. Trung.

Prof Trung believes that the 6G network, in addition to focusing on fast data transfer speeds, also solves the specific needs of IoT (internet of things) devices by achieving two goals: maintaining extremely high reliability (99.999% of 5G) and reducing latency to close to zero (the time between current data transmission and reception is about 1ms for 5G).

"The world is changing rapidly thanks to the advancement of 5G networks. But my passion is 6G network. This aims to create a future that benefits society as a whole, such as remote medical diagnostics and surgery, self-driving cars, virtual reality and augmented reality for education, healthcare, and entertainment… ”.

 

Prof. Trung was born in 1979 in the historic town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province. He graduated from Tran Quy Cap High School, Hoi An, then became a student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and graduated with a degree in telecommunications with honors. He received a full scholarship from the Korean Government, obtained a master's degree, and completed his doctorate in telecommunication systems in 2012 with a full scholarship in Sweden.

In early 2013, Trung was admitted to the rank of professor of Queen’s Belfast University, not having to go through the postdoctoral period. In August 2020, Trung was awarded the Reader title at Queen’s Belfast University.

Prof. Trung was also one of the eight winners of the prestigious Research Fellowship of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering five years ago for young researchers from 2015 to 2020 and received the prestigious Newton Prize 2017.

For his contributions to scientific and educational cooperation between Vietnam and the UK, Prof. Trung was honored by the former British Ambassador to Vietnam, Mr. Gareth Ward, for his important contributions in research on the 45th anniversary of the UK-Vietnamese diplomatic relations (1973 - 2018).

He was featured on the cover of the publication "25 years in Vietnam: the story so far…", which describes the strength of cultural relations and cooperation between the UK and Vietnam. The article described Trung as a success story and a shining example of the capacity to build research programs between the two countries.

Thuy Nga

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Scientists use Vietnamese herbs to make products to prevent osteoporosis

Scientists use Vietnamese herbs to make products to prevent osteoporosis

Using nanotechnology, researchers from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have created an anti-osteoporosis product from violet ba kich (Morinda officinalis).

 
 

Other News

.
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

Because of Covid-19, iPhone 12 won’t arrive on the same day as the international launch, as it has in previous years, dealers say.

International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer, 

Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.

Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

The search engine's share giant dropped by nearly 4.8 percentage points in August 2020 year-on-year.

Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Plastic waste can take up to hundreds of years to decompose, creating an increasing burden on landfills, particularly when the sites run out of space to bury garbage.

Study on development of children born in vitro by 'freeze-only' method published in international journal
Study on development of children born in vitro by 'freeze-only' method published in international journal
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/09/2020 

Fertility and Sterility is an international journal for obstetricians, gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, basic scientists and others who treat and investigate problems of infertility and human reproductive disorders.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 