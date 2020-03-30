Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Elsa Speak is an English learning application. (Photo elsaspeak.net)

The Google-invested firm on March 30 signed the agreement with the office of the national programme for supporting an innovative startup ecosystem (Project 844) under the Ministry of Science and Technology to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELSA was founded in Silicon Valley by a Vietnamese. It was mentioned by Forbes in the list of four companies using A.I (Artificial Intelligence) that changes the world and ranked in the top five of A.I applications globally, alongside Microsoft Cortana and Google Allo.

It provides voice recognition solutions invested from Google. In the world, only some tech firms like Microsoft, Google or Apple have sufficient resources to own this technology./.

