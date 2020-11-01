Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

The contest, jointly held by the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA), Ministry of Information and Communications’s Authority of Information Security, and Ministry of Education and Training’s Information and Communications Technology Department, drew the participation of 92 universities and schools of ASEAN member states.

The contest aims at raising students’ awareness of information security, while promoting study, research, experience sharing and update of advanced technologies in the field.

According to VNISA Chairman Nguyen Thanh Hung, since information security plays a special role in developing countries like Vietnam, the contest helps to step up the training of high-quality information security human resources in the country and many other ASEAN nations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Authority of Information Security Hoang Minh Tien said Vietnam sets many targets in the sector, including mastering information security products and services, and improving Vietnam’s position in international rankings in the field, among others.

Therefore, it is of utmost importance for the country to develop human resources to meet requirements of the digital revolution, he added.

The best 16 teams will enter the final round slated for November 28. The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 2 on the occasion of the Vietnam Information Security Day.

VNA