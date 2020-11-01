Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest

01/11/2020    18:27 GMT+7

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

The contest, jointly held by the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA), Ministry of Information and Communications’s Authority of Information Security, and Ministry of Education and Training’s Information and Communications Technology Department, drew the participation of 92 universities and schools of ASEAN member states.

The contest aims at raising students’ awareness of information security, while promoting study, research, experience sharing and update of advanced technologies in the field.

According to VNISA Chairman Nguyen Thanh Hung, since information security plays a special role in developing countries like Vietnam, the contest helps to step up the training of high-quality information security human resources in the country and many other ASEAN nations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Authority of Information Security Hoang Minh Tien said Vietnam sets many targets in the sector, including mastering information security products and services, and improving Vietnam’s position in international rankings in the field, among others.

 

Therefore, it is of utmost importance for the country to develop human resources to meet requirements of the digital revolution, he added.

The best 16 teams will enter the final round slated for November 28. The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 2 on the occasion of the Vietnam Information Security Day.

VNA

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Hydropower is meant to not only generate renewable energy but also contain floods and regulate water currents.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

The damage caused by landslides in the Mekong Delta provinces has been increasing yearly.

FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Bkav Corporation has announced a warning related to Zerologon vulnerability, which can severely threaten many large organizations and businesses in Vietnam by controlling even their administration accounts.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Data in the digital era has become an increasingly important resource for economic activities besides land, human resources, and energy from fossil fuel.

