Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched

26/09/2020    10:22 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched hinh anh 1

A screenshot of Viettel Cyberbot (Photo: VNA)

Named Viettel Cyberbot, the platform aims to help businesses automate their customer care process using Vietnamese language processing technology.

The Viettel Cyberbot adopts artificial intelligence technology in order to be able to understand the messages customers want to convey and automatically improve the system continuously from real situations.

The platform also helps businesses build an automatic switchboard system through interacting with customers by messages (Chatbot) or by voice (Callbot).

The virtual assistant has outstanding ability in language processing and can help Callbot's voice reach a natural level, similar to 95 percent that of a real human voice.

The distinctive feature of Viettel Cyberbot is the combination of speech processing technology with Vietnamese natural language processing technology at the same time.

 

Specifically, in each conversation with users, the system can simultaneously handle speech recognition, guess customers’ intent, process information and answer customers, creating a complete solution that is fully applicable and flexible according to real situations.

Viettel Cyberbot is expected to help firms optimise up to 40 percent of their customer care resource while improving customers’ experience and satisfaction.

The developer is seeking ways to improve Viettel Cyberbot into a comprehensive Vietnamese virtual assistant platform to be deployed as an independent customer care switchboard system without the need for an internal switchboard.

Deputy Director of the MIC’s Computerisation Agency Nguyen Trong Duong said Viettel Cyberbot is one of the 16 technological platforms chosen by MIC to serve digital transformation process in Vietnam./.VNA

‘Make in Vietnam’ tool helps find ransomware

‘Make in Vietnam’ tool helps find ransomware

Decrypting and identifying ransomware and checking for malicious files are features of two new "Make in Vietnam" tools provided free of charge by the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC).

Over 100,000 people learn online with 'Make in Vietnam' platform

Over 100,000 people learn online with 'Make in Vietnam' platform

The ‘Make in Vietnam’ online learning platforms offer an effective tool that helps people learn from anywhere, thus narrowing the gap between rural and urban areas.

 
 

