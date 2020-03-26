VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic

The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications asked network operators to ensure the quality of telecommunications services.

Traffic carried through the national network increased by 40 per cent in the past few days due to COVID-19. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

The authority made these requirements in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, when the demand for using online services such as online learning, video calling or shopping is growing.

This has caused internet traffic carried through the national network to increase by 40 per cent in the past few days.

In order to ensure the quality of telecommunication services and meet the booming demand for connectivity and online services, the authority recommended operators increase investment and upgrade broadband infrastructure.

Operators are also requested to increase coverage. In addition, they must also plan to increase the bandwidth of the internet connection while keeping rates unchanged.

Together with the Government and the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnamese operators and technology enterprises are becoming an important force in the prevention of COVID-19.

Statistics of the Department of Telecommunications showed that operators have sent 13 billion messages containing information on prevention and control of COVID-19.

The battle for internet speed among network service providers will help push the minimum internet access bandwidth in Viet Nam to a higher level.

Therefore, if the network operators agree with VNTA’s request, the country’s development indicators of information and communication industry will be improved significantly. — VNS