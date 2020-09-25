Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 15:04:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services

28/09/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vpostcode aims to combine the national postal address coding platform with online public service portals to improve services to citizens.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services

With Vpostcode, people will only need to declare their addresses once on Vietnam Post’s Vpostcode/Post ID (electronic authentication system) in order to be able to use personal codes with their addresses for many different public services.

People will type their postal address codes in the online public service porta, and will receive authentication. They do not need to go through declaration procedures with complicated figures and data.

Once the online public service portals are connected with Vpostcode and PostID, the address codes will be sent to Vietnam Post and a delivery person will go to the registered addresses to receive or give documents.

To date, Vpostcode has more than 23 million addresses. However, according to deputy general director of Vietnam Post Le Quoc Anh, the data is collected by Vietnam Post, so it needs to be checked, which can only be done with the cooperation of local authorities.

Hoang Bao Ngoc from MIC emphasized the important role of local information and communication departments in verifying addresses and then making them available to administrative public service applications.

An Giang, Hanoi, Da Nang have a plan to apply Vpostcode on a trial basis.

 

With the clear benefits of Vpostcode when connecting online public service systems, Vietnam Post has proposed turning postal address codes into standard data to connect systems; encouraging public service systems to set standards for people to use; and guiding businesses and people in how to use postal address codes for public services.

Agreeing that it is necessary to connect Vpostcode with online public services soon, a representative of Tay Ninh Information and Communication Department proposed taking another step forward by connecting Vpostcode with Post ID to link electronic systems.

Anh said with the aim of developing digital map, postal address code and postal address databases into a common platform, Vpostcode is built in a way to create ecosystem connections.

If people want to open a bank account online, they could log in with their identification codes and get PostID authentication at the national public service portal, and banks would grant accounts immediately after authentication and verification. 

Binh Minh

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The central city’s people's committee has approved the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030 in line with long-term socio-economic and sustainable development goals.

Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Authorities in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, have decided to close the Cam Ly dumping site due to the serious pollution.

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 