Vpostcode needs to be used for public services

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vpostcode aims to combine the national postal address coding platform with online public service portals to improve services to citizens.

With Vpostcode, people will only need to declare their addresses once on Vietnam Post’s Vpostcode/Post ID (electronic authentication system) in order to be able to use personal codes with their addresses for many different public services.

People will type their postal address codes in the online public service porta, and will receive authentication. They do not need to go through declaration procedures with complicated figures and data.

Once the online public service portals are connected with Vpostcode and PostID, the address codes will be sent to Vietnam Post and a delivery person will go to the registered addresses to receive or give documents.

To date, Vpostcode has more than 23 million addresses. However, according to deputy general director of Vietnam Post Le Quoc Anh, the data is collected by Vietnam Post, so it needs to be checked, which can only be done with the cooperation of local authorities.

Hoang Bao Ngoc from MIC emphasized the important role of local information and communication departments in verifying addresses and then making them available to administrative public service applications.

An Giang, Hanoi, Da Nang have a plan to apply Vpostcode on a trial basis.

With the clear benefits of Vpostcode when connecting online public service systems, Vietnam Post has proposed turning postal address codes into standard data to connect systems; encouraging public service systems to set standards for people to use; and guiding businesses and people in how to use postal address codes for public services.

Agreeing that it is necessary to connect Vpostcode with online public services soon, a representative of Tay Ninh Information and Communication Department proposed taking another step forward by connecting Vpostcode with Post ID to link electronic systems.

Anh said with the aim of developing digital map, postal address code and postal address databases into a common platform, Vpostcode is built in a way to create ecosystem connections.

If people want to open a bank account online, they could log in with their identification codes and get PostID authentication at the national public service portal, and banks would grant accounts immediately after authentication and verification.

Binh Minh

