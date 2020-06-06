Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/06/2020 13:09:46 (GMT +7)
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 5 approved a US$84.4 million IDA credit to support multi-sectoral policy reforms by the Government of Vietnam to promote climate-resilient landscapes and green transport and energy systems.

wb approves credit to support vietnam's effective policymaking for climate action hinh 0

The Climate Change and Green Growth Development Policy Financing aims to consolidate and expand on the achievements of the government’s Support Program to Respond to Climate Change 2016-2020, or SP-RCC. 

This includes supporting policies that should lead to increased protection of water sources, application of water-saving practices over larger areas of farmland, additional reductions in vehicle emissions, and further scale up of renewable energy.

“The new development financing will focus on areas which present the greatest opportunities for transformational interventions to address climate change challenges,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam.

 “It reflects our strong commitment to help Vietnam maintain the momentum under SP-RCC while building a bridge to a new, post-2020 phase of climate action.”

The program will support the government’s climate mitigation actions by strengthening the resilient management of landscapes and natural resources and effective management of related public investments.

These efforts include climate smart landscape planning (particularly for forests and the Mekong Delta), climate budgeting, and improving water resources protection and use efficiency.

 

The program will also facilitate efforts to promote cleaner transport and energy systems to reduce GHG emissions and address air pollution.

These policy reforms include the establishment of more stringent vehicle emissions standards, adoption of a new national energy efficiency program and enhanced incentive mechanisms to increase the nation’s wind generation capacity.

The Government established the SP-RCC to lay the foundations for Vietnam’s delivery on its national climate commitments under the Paris Agreement—the Nationally Determined Contribution set in 2016 to be implemented from 2020.

These commitments include cutting GHG emissions by 8% below business as usual between 2020 and 2030, and up to 25% conditional on international support, and a variety of adaptation targets, including mainstreaming climate planning in 90% of long-term socio-economic development plans.

The program will also support Vietnam’s COVID-19 response through highly concessional budget support and by supporting policy reforms that will contribute to the national pandemic response.

This includes improving forest management, which helps reduce the risk of emerging zoonotic disease, and increasing investments in natural resources management and climate adaptation, which complements an economic stimulus package aimed at supporting rural incomes and community resilience.

The credit is made available by the International Development Association through recommitting IDA funds that have been saved from existing World Bank’s projects in Vietnam since July 2019. VOV

 
 

Vietnam has wildlife legal framework, needs better enforcement: environment official
Vietnam has wildlife legal framework, needs better enforcement: environment official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Pham Van Dien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, talks on the country’s efforts to consolidate the legal framework on wildlife protection.

Hanoi and major cities see better air quality in May
Hanoi and major cities see better air quality in May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The air quality of major Vietnamese cities in May was better than in previous months, with a significant improvement in the capital of Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife
Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has appealed for an end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife, in an attempt to conserve biodiversity on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020 (June 5).

Natural forest closure helps restoration efforts
Natural forest closure helps restoration efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s decision to close natural forests released four years ago has brought initial effects: the forests have been protected and have expanded, though many problems still exist.

Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Campaigners demand the government prioritises the environment in any post-Covid-19 stimulus package.

Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health
Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Jian Zihao says physical and mental health problems have caused him to quit e-sports.

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030
Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved to a national digital transformation programme that will run until 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, 

Vietnam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
Vietnam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam targets to have 10 localities with revenue of more than US$1 billion each from information and technology (IT) by the year 2025.

data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge
data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

data.org, a platform for data science partnerships, issued an open call for breakthrough ideas that harness the power of data science to help people and communities rebound and remain resilient in the wake of COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

An atmospheric landscape photograph set as wallpaper seems to confuse the handsets.

“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Those who discharge more waste or fail to classify their rubbish could pay higher environmental fees.

Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

If more effective measures aren't taken, elephants will disappear from the Central Highlands' region.

Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

German experts studying Mekong River water management
German experts studying Mekong River water management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.

Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Russia's President Putin declares a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leak into a river.

The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

2019 was a good year for Hoang Trung Hieu. Three of his research works were published and presented at leading international conferences on computer science.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

