Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh

A wetland nature reserve was recently established in Thai Thuy district in northern Thai Binh province.

A view of the Thai Thuy Wetland Nature Reserve in Thai Binh.

The Thai Thuy Wetland Nature Reserve covers 6,560ha of land, including 1,500ha that is strictly protected, 4,800ha set aside for ecological recovery, and an area for administrative services.

The reserve’s goal is to preserve biodiversity in the district’s coastal wetlands, in particular globally-threatened migratory birds, help maintain the biological balance in local wetlands, ensure environmental security, and mitigate the impact of climate change.

It is also intended to encourage engagement among the local community in managing and sensibly capitalising on wetland ecosystem services.

Addressing the ceremony announcing the decision on the establishment of the reserve on June 24, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said Vietnam is home to about 12 million ha of wetlands, which are important for food security and economic activities such as agriculture, fisheries, forestry, and tourism, while holding scientific, educational, cultural, and historical value for the Vietnamese people.

The coastal wetlands in Thai Thuy district are rich in biodiversity and have been recognised as wetlands of national and international importance, he noted.

Nhan added that the establishment of the Thai Thuy Wetland Nature Reserve also shows local authorities’ commitment to protecting the environment and preserving wetland ecosystems./.VNA

