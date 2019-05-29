Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago

A four-metre long whale has been seen swimming off the coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago, with viewers enjoying the sight for around five minutes.



The extraordinary event was witnessed by a group of staff of the Cu Lao Cham Marine Protected Area’s management board on July 15.

The whale was approximately four metres long with a weight of roughly one tonne. It was in the process of swimming north and was spotted about two km from Hon Dai island of the Cu Lao Cham archipelago.

This is the first time such a surprisingly occurrence has been spotted in the area.

Nguyen Van Vu, deputy director of the Cu Lao Cham Marine Protected Area’s management board, says the sight should be considered normal because the Cu Lao Cham archipelago boasts a good marine environment and an abundant supply of food, therefore serving to attract plenty of marine creatures.

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, are a small archipelago situated off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. The location is an emerging destination for many young people these days as a result of the area’s pristine beauty, coral reefs, and array of attractive outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy, including scuba diving. VOV