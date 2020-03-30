What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

Kompa sets up website to track epidemic developments



To prevent fake news about Covid-19, Kompa, a technology startup using Big Data and AI, has created a website which keeps close watch over the developments of the epidemic at corona.kompa.ai.





The website development team includes five members with some working in the US and others in Vietnam. The data on the website is updated regularly with official information from WHO, the Ministry of Health, CDC and ECDC.



The first version of the website focuses on three functions, including a global infection map, Vietnam infection map and information from official sources.

Got It! introduces app checking coronavirus infections

On March 14, Got It, the startup founded by Hung Tran, introduced the trial version of Covid-19 Check, a service that helps people check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.



Covid-19 Check builds up a network of interpersonal contacts within 14 days through data crowdsourcing from individuals.



The contact network is formed and updated daily. If any user of the network is at risk of coming into contact with an infected person, the system will send an alert.



Elsa Speak app: learn English at home for free



Elsa Speak, the startup founded by a Vietnamese woman Van Dinh Hong Vu which successfully called for $12 million worth of capital, has announced free tuition for Elsa Pro package for all students from the first to 12th grades nationwide.



The program will last until June 30.



To participate in the program, parents and students need to download Elsa Speak for free from App Store or Google Play, send email to care@elsanow.io with the subject ‘hoc tai nha mua Corona’ (learning at home in coronavirus time) to receive the activation codes for Elsa Pro.



FastWork: free mobile timekeeping solution



In February, FastWork, the provider of business administration and management SaaS (software as a service), announced it is giving mobile timekeeping software for free.



The program lasts from February 10 to the time when the government announces the containment of the epidemic.



Workers in the office check in by taking selfies to report the venues and time they begin working. The data will be sent to managers in accordance with real time. AI-based face recognition technology will automatically identify the names of workers.



Vietnam Remote Workforce



To support businesses to apply work-from-home, Hung Dinh, the founder of DesignBold, and a group of startups have set up the Vietnam Remote Workforce group.



This group shared knowledge, experience, and tools to help businesses apply working at home effectively.

Kim Chi