100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Thanh Hoa People's Committee said they were going to receive 105 experts from CR Asia Thailand Company who come to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery, including two from South Africa, one from New Zealand and the remainder from Thailand.

After landing at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, they will be transferred to the quarantine area at Anh Phat 3 Hotel in Nghi Son Economic Zone.

Local authorities must be proactive in carrying out preventive measures, equipment and food to quarantine the experts. They will regularly assess the situation to react to emergencies.



The local authorities will continue to promote and carry out preventive measures to ensure safety for locals and experts alike.

The managers at Nghi Son Economic Zone, the Department of Health, Department of Transport, Department of Finance, the police and military and Thanh Hoa CDC to work closely together on preventive plans. Dtinews

