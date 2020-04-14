Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 04:17:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined

 
 
16/04/2020    03:13 GMT+7

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Thanh Hoa People's Committee said they were going to receive 105 experts from CR Asia Thailand Company who come to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery, including two from South Africa, one from New Zealand and the remainder from Thailand.

After landing at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, they will be transferred to the quarantine area at Anh Phat 3 Hotel in Nghi Son Economic Zone.

 

Local authorities must be proactive in carrying out preventive measures, equipment and food to quarantine the experts. They will regularly assess the situation to react to emergencies.

The local authorities will continue to promote and carry out preventive measures to ensure safety for locals and experts alike.

The managers at Nghi Son Economic Zone, the Department of Health, Department of Transport, Department of Finance, the police and military and Thanh Hoa CDC to work closely together on preventive plans. Dtinews

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

 
 

Other News

.
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi &amp; HCM City
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

With coronavirus seemingly under control, South Korea is holding an election unlike any other.

Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Migrants sent to coronavirus quarantine have either left their villages or are slipping in and out.

Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Landlords in many localities have reduced or exempted rent for tenants who have lost jobs or have suffered financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.

Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Worrying cases of domestic abuse have emerged across Europe after weeks of confinement.

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 