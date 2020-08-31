Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams

01/09/2020    10:34 GMT+7

The authorities of Da Nang City yesterday collected samples for Covid-19 tests for 11,000 students who are planning to attend the high school graduation exams on September 3-5. This task was scheduled to be completed within one day.

On September 1, samples for Covid-19 tests will be collected from all teachers and staff involved in the high-school graduation exams 2020 in the city.

This year nearly 11,000 students will attend the exams, held at 25 schools throughout the city.

Those testing positive for Covid-19 will not be allowed to attend the exams, said Mr. Mai Tan Linh, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Education and Training.

Students with positive results, if eligible, will be specially recognized for graduation, while teachers and staff with positive results will be replaced, Linh said.

During the exams, those with high temperature and fever will take the exam in separate rooms.

Due to the second Covid-19 outbreak, a total of 26,000 students in 27 provinces and cities, including 11,000 in Da Nang, over 5,300 in Dak Lak, over 9,100 in Quang Nam, and 708 in other provinces will have a late high-school graduation exam on September 2-5.

Previously, over 900,000 students in 62 provinces and cities took the exams on August 9-10. The exams were cancelled at that time in Da Nang, Dak Lak and six administrative units of Quang Nam province due to the spread of Covid-19.

Some photos taken by VietNamNet at Phan Chu Trinh High School today:

Dieu Thuy - Nguyen Hien - Ho Giap

