150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport

Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.

At Van Don international airport

All passengers wore protective suits, filled compulsory health declarations, and put under quarantine at facilities for 14 days. Check-in counters and airport terminals were also later sterilised.

This week, three flights from Japan’s Narita airport are scheduled to land at Van Don, carrying nearly 450 Japanese businesspeople to Vietnam, marking the resumption of flights between the two nations following travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Such flights are supported by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in Vietnam.

Since February, Van Don international airport has welcomed 30 flights carrying about 5,000 experts from the Republic of Korea, Japan and Taiwan (China) to and from Vietnam, contributing to the country's economic recovery following the pandemic. It also received 37 flights with more than 6,100 Vietnamese from epidemic-hit areas worldwide.

Besides, the airport serves commercial flights from Van Don to Ho Chi Minh and vice versa operated by Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways with one flight per day.

Vietnam Airlines will also tap the Van Don – Ho Chi Minh City route with four weekly round-trip flights from July 1.VNA