Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/05/2020 12:50:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot

 
 
15/05/2020    11:28 GMT+7

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

The British pilot, who is Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, has been treated at the HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases. — Photo tuoitrenews.vn

Nguyen Hoang Phuc, deputy director of the centre told the online newspaper zingnews.vn that about 20 people called the centre to register for lung donation and six people contacted the centre via the Facebook fanpage.

All were Vietnamese nationals and had no relationship with the patient in person.

Phuc said the kind gestures were highly appreciated and it would be a source of encouragement for the health sector in trying to cure the patient.

However, doctors said the patient should receive organs from a brain-dead registered donor. Current regulations didn’t allow transplant lungs to be donated by most living people. The donated lungs must come from a brain-dead donor.

On Wednesday, a woman and a veteran aged over 40 and 70, respectively, registered to donate their lungs to the patient.

A potential brain-dead donor met the criteria, however, his lungs were found to have an infection and were no longer working.

The British patient, 43, was infected with SAR-CoV-2 in Vietnam on March 19 after visiting the Buddha Bar which subsequently emerged as a COVID-19 cluster in HCM City.

 

Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient has been treated at the HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases. As of Thursday morning, the test’s results showed severe solidification and fibrosis of the lungs, making it difficult for oxygen to get into the patient’s blood. 

The patient has since tested negative for the virus. He is completely dependent on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and needs blood infiltration.

Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of the hospital said the hospital was re-conducting all tests to assess the function of the lungs, heart and organs in the patient’s body and tests on superinfection bacteria.

Doctors would then conduct professional consultations to review the condition of the patient, he said.

According to the hospital, the treatment cost for the patient has reached more than VNĐ3 billion ($128,550). The lung transplant was estimated to cost between VNĐ1-1.5 billion ($42,850-64,270). — VNS

Watch our video on the lifting of lockdown order in Dong Cuu Village in Hanoi:

 
 

Other News

.
Ten die in construction accident in Dong Nai
Ten die in construction accident in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Vietnamese expatriates in Philippines return home

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  2 giờ trước 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

Debates over daytime running light returns
Debates over daytime running light returns
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The proposal to adopt a law on daytime vehicle running lights in Vietnam has been raised again and still faced opposition.

Expats on love, marriage and children
Expats on love, marriage and children
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Hanoi’s last area blocked for Covid-19 prevention reopens

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

VN universities to change enrollment plans
VN universities to change enrollment plans
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 