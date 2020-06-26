440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.
The flights were jointly organized by the Vietnamese authority, the Japan External Trade Organization in Hanoi and HCMC, Japanese business associations in Vietnam, Danang, HCMC and a travel agency, marking the first step in the easing of travel restrictions by the two countries since the outbreak of Covid-19.
On May 9, with the support of the Vietnamese Government, 68 Japanese employees of resident agencies had reentered Vietnam.SGT
150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.
Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.
