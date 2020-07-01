Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 17:46:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City

 
 
01/07/2020    16:36 GMT+7

A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.

a foreigner with mild covid-19 symptoms found in hcm city hinh 0

The man is one of two Indonesian nations who entered Ho Chi Minh City in March and tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) before moving to Binh Duong province for work.

The discovery of the positive case started a few days ago when both men entered a clinic in District 2 asking to undergo a COVID-19 test. The pair were subsequently directed to FV Hospital in District 7 which has been granted a license for COVID-19 testing by the Ministry of Health.

 

The results concluded that one of the individuals has tested positive for a mild form of SARS-CoV-2. Immediately after receiving the results, FV Hospital reported the discovery to the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control, requesting suitable measures to deal with the situation.

Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said the samples from the two men were taken to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases to undergo testing once again, whilst their accommodation in Binh Duong province has also been identified.

While waiting for the results of subsequent tests, the clinic in District 2 was thoroughly disinfected, in addition to temporary isolation measures being applied to people who came into direct contact the two men. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

Coronavirus: What's behind alarming new US outbreaks?
Coronavirus: What's behind alarming new US outbreaks?
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Cases are rising in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California - here's a look at the data and the theories.

WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam
WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 30 approved financing for two projects worth a total of US$422 million to help build a climate-resilient city in the Mekong Delta and improve the quality of Vietnam’s three national universities.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 1
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam successfully masters COVID-19 test kit technology

Mother of abandoned baby boy faces legal proceedings
Mother of abandoned baby boy faces legal proceedings
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Legal proceedings have begun against mother of a new born baby who died after he was abandoned.

Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos, 

Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion
Tehran clinic hit by deadly explosion
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

At least 19 people are killed in the Iranian capital in an explosion blamed on a gas leak.

Coronavirus: Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic
Coronavirus: Czechs hold 'farewell party' for pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Thousands attended the festive event in Prague, sharing food and drink with people around them.

Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production
Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover
Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Hong Kong is marking 23 years since British rule ended as a new "anti-protest" law, imposed by Beijing, comes into effect.

All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

Free visa waivers extended until July 31
Free visa waivers extended until July 31
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 