A foreigner with mild COVID-19 symptoms found in HCM City

A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.

The man is one of two Indonesian nations who entered Ho Chi Minh City in March and tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) before moving to Binh Duong province for work.

The discovery of the positive case started a few days ago when both men entered a clinic in District 2 asking to undergo a COVID-19 test. The pair were subsequently directed to FV Hospital in District 7 which has been granted a license for COVID-19 testing by the Ministry of Health.

The results concluded that one of the individuals has tested positive for a mild form of SARS-CoV-2. Immediately after receiving the results, FV Hospital reported the discovery to the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control, requesting suitable measures to deal with the situation.

Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said the samples from the two men were taken to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases to undergo testing once again, whilst their accommodation in Binh Duong province has also been identified.

While waiting for the results of subsequent tests, the clinic in District 2 was thoroughly disinfected, in addition to temporary isolation measures being applied to people who came into direct contact the two men. VOV