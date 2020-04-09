Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 07:18:16 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
A man builds houses to help migrant workers

 
 
10/04/2020    07:12 GMT+7

Tran Quang Duy always wanted to do something to help poor and migrant labourers in his hometown in the central highlands province of Kon Tum.

A row of rooms of the Beloved Motel always open for migrant workers to stay for free in Dak Ha District in the central highlands province of Kon Tum. — Photos thanhnien.vn

Duy used to be a migrant worker. He had moved to many places and done many jobs to earn a living. He had experienced hardships a migrant had to deal with.

When he returned to his hometown in Dak Ha Town in Dak Ha District and built a successful career there, Duy decided to give a helping hand for those who were like him.

In 2007, Duy spent more than VND3 billion (US$128,980) to build a motel of 12 rooms. Each room was more than 36 square metres.

He named the dormitory area Beloved Motel. The motel was open free of charge for migrant workers in disadvantaged circumstances.

“I want to help those on a tight budget to get a place to stay. After a day of hard work, they no longer have to worry about the burden of rent. Their children have a decent place to live and study,” Duy told Kon Tum online newspaper.

Duy said he knew how life could be to live in a downgraded, tiny and humid room.

He was lucky as he had met many good people who helped him a lot and made his life much better these days.

Now he built the motel for those in need as a way of spreading the act of kindness to the community.

Many migrant workers have come to get help.

 
Dang Van Luu, a migrant worker from central Binh Dinh Province, stays at the motel for years.


Dang Van Luu, a migrant worker from central Binh Dinh Province, said he had an unstable income as a builder in Kon Tum Province.

He was a single dad with two children. One of them suffered from epilepsy.

Luu said he was so lucky to meet Duy at a desperate moment. He was encouraged to use the land in front of the house to plant vegetables to get more money.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, another migrant worker, said she used to pay VND800,000 (US$32) for rent every month. It was such a large amount of money for her.

“I was among the first to come and ask to stay here. I didn’t believe I could stay for free,” she said.

“I hope I can save a small amount, so I can build my own house in the future,” she said.

Duy said he planned to build more motels to support those in need as they could have a better life thanks to a little help. — VNS

