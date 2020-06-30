Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A mother-in-law breaks the mould

 
 
01/07/2020    19:40 GMT+7

There is an old Vietnamese custom that a pregnant bride has to enter her husband’s house through the back door instead of the front door. If she chooses the front door, the bride will bring bad luck to the groom’s family.

The groom holds the bride in his arms and enters the house through the front gate. — Photo from video

A bride in Phu Rieng District, southern Binh Phuoc Province last week was supposed to follow the custom but her husband and mother-in-law did something that deeply moved netizens who watched the wedding video.

Seeing the bride, in her third month of pregnancy, wear high heels and a long dress the whole day, the groom’s mother asked her son to carry the bride in his arms and enter the house through the front gate.

She broke the custom and dispelled any notion that she'll be a mother-in-law from hell in one move.

 

Many netizens praised them as the mother and the groom of the year.

Other women including brides-to-be and those who already got married wished they would have such a kind mother-in-law.  VNS

