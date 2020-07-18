Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/07/2020 18:31:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year

18/07/2020    18:15 GMT+7

Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
A village-based midwife gives health care guidance to a mother in Muong Nhe district, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

The report was launched on July 17 in Hanoi by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Gender equality has improved in Vietnam over the years, but gender-biased sex selection remains persistent and has been identified as the major cause of an imbalance in the SRB in the country, it found.

The skewed SRB in Vietnam was first identified in 2004, and since 2005, the imbalance towards more boys has rapidly increased and reached 111.5 boys per 100 girls in 2019 as indicated in the 2019 Census, against the biologically normal SRB of 105.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Pham Ngoc Tien, director of the Gender Equality Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said: “Vietnam has always considered gender equality as both a goal and a driving force for sustainable development. We have built and continued to improve the legal framework to better work in this important and relatively unfamiliar area.”

Bringing SRB to the natural balance is one of the goals of the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the 2021 - 2030 period which is being developed to submit to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval this year, he said.

Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, said: “We must put an end to son preference and the undervaluing of girls in our efforts to promote gender equality in the country. Vietnam is making progress, but the progress must be accelerated within the context of the Decade of Action for Sustainable Development Goals.”

“In this regard, men have a special role to play. I call on Vietnamese men to raise the value of girls and demand equal treatment and equal rights. In particular, we need men and boys to support this effort,” she added.

At the launch, the Government and UNFPA affirmed their commitment and called for urgent action to end this harmful practice.

In the world, an estimated 4.1 million girls will be subjected to female genital mutilation this year. As many as 33,000 girls under age 18 will be forced into marriages, usually to much older men. Also, an extreme preference for sons over daughters in some countries has fueled gender-biased sex selection or extreme neglect that leads to their death as children, resulting in 140 million missing females.

 

UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said: “We must tackle the problem by tackling the root causes, especially gender-biased norms. We must do a better job of supporting communities’ own efforts to understand the toll these practices are taking on girls and the benefits that accrue to the whole of society by stopping them.”

UN official calls for end to preference for sons in Vietnam

Naomi Kitahara, chief representative of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, has called for an end to the preference for boys over girls in the country, to promote gender equality.

She made the appeal at the launch ceremony for the State of the World Population Fund Report 2020 in Hanoi on July 17.

Titled “Against my will, defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality”, the report was released worldwide on June 30 and highlights at least 19 rites - ranging from breast ironing to virginity testing - that are considered human rights violations.

The report published in Vietnam focuses on gender selection on the basis of gender bias, which has existed for decades with a preference for boys over girls, according to the UN official.

She pointed to social problems resulting from a gender imbalance, such as rape, forced sex, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and early marriage.

She also cited figures of the national population and housing census in 2009, which found that the sex ratio at birth in Vietnam remains high, with 111.5 boys per 100 girls, as compared with the natural or normal rate of 105-106 boys per 100 girls.

The State of the World Population Report estimates that every year, 40,800 female births are missing in Vietnam. It means that 40,800 girls are not born every year in Vietnam because they were found to be a girl.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pham Ngoc Tien, head of the Department of Gender Equality at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said the Vietnamese Government considers gender equality a goal and a driver of sustainable development, adding that it is completing a legal framework to better the work. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

“Patience and love will bring wonderful things in life."

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 