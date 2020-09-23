Airline worker killed by lightning strike

An airline technical worker was killed yesterday after being struck by lightning at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi.

Illustrative image:A Vietnam Airlines aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo cafef.vn

The 40-year-old man was working at the airport when the accident happened. He worked for Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company.

The worker was checking a Vietnam Airlines plane that was scheduled to leave Hà Nội for Vinh City when a bolt of lightning struck the right wing of the plane and killed him.

He died on the way to the hospital.

Trần Hoài Phương, director of the Northern Airports Authority, said the accident was a very sad and rare case. This was the first time a technical worker has been killed by lightning at the airport.

Phương said the airport has sufficient and standard lightning protection system and all equipment at the airport is checked regularly to ensure safety. — VNS