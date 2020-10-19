Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 21:09:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered

19/10/2020    19:47 GMT+7

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered hinh anh 1

The landslide scene in Quang Tri (Source: VNA)

After one day of searching, the bodies of all of the 22 missing people have been recovered by 15:00 on October 19.

The landslide hit the military barracks of the Economic and National Defence Group, Division 337 of the Military Region 4 in early hours of October 18 morning and buried 22 soldiers and officers.

In spite of non-stop rain in the central region, hundreds of people have been searching for the bodies.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong said ambulances had accessed the area on October 19 morning to move the bodies out of the rubble.

Bodies of the deceased found on October 18 will be transferred to Dong Ha city.

 

The biggest obstacle now was prolonged rain and further risks of flash flood and more landslides, he said.

Meanwhile, torrential rain and more landslides have hindered the rescue efforts to find more bodies in another tragedy in central Thua Thien-Hue province.

Last week, a landslide buried 13 soldiers and officials of a rescue team and dozens of workers at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant.

The bodies of the soldiers and officials have been found sent back to their hometowns for burial. Only two workers’ bodies have so far been recovered.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 cu.m of soil and rocks of big sizes had fallen down and buried victims at the depth of 5 to 7m.

Two landslide spots near the hydropower plant made the operation headquarter and campsite collapse, burying 17 workers./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Forum highlights international co-operation in education

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

In addition to new upgrades to Mien Dong Bus Station, the quality of major bus station systems in HCM City has improved in recent years.

Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

More than 70 per cent of divorces in the past 10 years could be attributed to domestic violence, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme “the entire nation joining hands for the poor” on October 17.

Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 