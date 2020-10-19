All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

The landslide scene in Quang Tri (Source: VNA)

After one day of searching, the bodies of all of the 22 missing people have been recovered by 15:00 on October 19.

The landslide hit the military barracks of the Economic and National Defence Group, Division 337 of the Military Region 4 in early hours of October 18 morning and buried 22 soldiers and officers.

In spite of non-stop rain in the central region, hundreds of people have been searching for the bodies.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong said ambulances had accessed the area on October 19 morning to move the bodies out of the rubble.

Bodies of the deceased found on October 18 will be transferred to Dong Ha city.

The biggest obstacle now was prolonged rain and further risks of flash flood and more landslides, he said.

Meanwhile, torrential rain and more landslides have hindered the rescue efforts to find more bodies in another tragedy in central Thua Thien-Hue province.

Last week, a landslide buried 13 soldiers and officials of a rescue team and dozens of workers at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant.

The bodies of the soldiers and officials have been found sent back to their hometowns for burial. Only two workers’ bodies have so far been recovered.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 cu.m of soil and rocks of big sizes had fallen down and buried victims at the depth of 5 to 7m.

Two landslide spots near the hydropower plant made the operation headquarter and campsite collapse, burying 17 workers./.VNA