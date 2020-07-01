Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/07/2020 11:50:41 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4

 
 
01/07/2020    10:13 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

All health administrative procedures now at online public services level 4 hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the ceremony on June 30 

Launched in November 2019, the Ministry of Health's Public Service Portal, at https://dichvucong.moh.gov.vn, is the only portal to focus on all online public services of the health ministry.

Speaking at a ceremony on June 30, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health and relevant sectors in completing the online public service level 4 five years ahead of schedule.

The Deputy PM also urged other ministries and agencies to quickly deploy and complete the online public service at level 4.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that in recent years, the Ministry of Health has paid much attention to administrative reforms in efforts to improve the efficiency of administration management, create transparency in State agencies' activities, and better serve people and businesses.

Since 2014, the health ministry has been one of the first ministries to implement a complete online food safety service, meaning all works, from submitting, supplementing, processing documents, collecting fees and returning results, are implemented in a digital environment. The Ministry of Health was also one of the first ministries to implement the Vietnam National Single Window mechanism since 2015. In 2019, the Ministry of Health’s Public Service Portal was officially opened.

Long stressed that this was a digital revolution in the health sector, contributing to change the face of the health sector in the application of information technology.

 

The Ministry of Health currently has 281 administrative procedures in 14 fields. By the end of 2019, after five years of implementation, the ministry had built and put into operation 90 online public services levels 3 and 4 in the fields of food safety and nutrition, pharmaceuticals; cosmetics; medical equipment and facilities, training and scientific research, information and technology, medical examination and treatment, as well as preventive medicine with nearly 400 records received every day.

The Ministry of Health's Public Service Portal has been successfully integrated into the National Public Service Portal, National One-Stop Portal and local public service systems to form a platform to support citizens and businesses.

From the beginning of January to date, the health sector handled more than 33,400 files online, of which 4,919 in the equipment and medical field; 8,708 in food safety, 18,027 in drug administration and 1,724 in administration of medical examination and treatment, according to statistics from the health ministry.

Online public service at level 4 means service payments can be done online, and transaction results are available either online or by post, upon request./.

Public services on national portal to support 4 million people

Public services on national portal to support 4 million people

Six public services to assist people and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were launched on the national public service portal on May 12, according to the Government Office.

nCOv is hoped to boost the public portal use

nCOv is hoped to boost the public portal use

Receiving her two-month-old son’s birth certificate from a Grab driver, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, 22, breathed a sigh of relief because she had saved time and avoided the risk of going to a public office. Instead, she had completed the procedure online.

 
 

Other News

Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

Free visa waivers extended until July 31
Free visa waivers extended until July 31
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

