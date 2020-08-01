All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home

A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers, 129 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29.

It was not the first time Vietnamese people stranded in a foreign country had been brought home, with such repatriation flights being testament to Vietnam's motto of "No one left behind".

The flight from Bata International Airport in Equatorial Guinea took more than 12 hours to reach the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

The repatriation flight and medical evacuation was an unprecedented effort for Vietnam, which has no direct flights to Equatorial Guinea, a conflict-ridden country with poor infrastructure.

Over 200 Vietnamese workers in Equatorial Guinea sent a letter to Vietnamese representative agencies in Angola in early July seeking help. Many were confirmed to be carrying the virus.

After landing at Noi Bai, all passengers and crew were checked at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, and then quarantined.

Those on the flight were grateful for the country's efforts.