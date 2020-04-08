Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 16:33:33 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19

 
 
08/04/2020    16:26 GMT+7

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19

The otherwise crowded and busy Tan Son Nhat airport in HCM City is quiet admist the COVID-19 outbreak. From April 9, all passengers arriving at the airport and at the train station and bus stations have to get tested for the disease on arrival. 

If the result is positive, they will be isolated at public quarantine sites and tested again using the RT-PCR test technique, according to the city Department of Health.

Until now, only air passengers needed to get tested.

Speaking at an online meeting on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of the city Party Committee, said there are 2.4 infected people for every million people in Vietnam, which is relatively low compared to other countries.

COVID-19 has spread to 25 out of 63 provinces and cities in the country, he said.

The quarantine areas could accommodate up to 12,600 people, and 8,400 beds are now vacant, he said.

While the rate of spread is under control and the number of people coming from abroad to the city has decreased, authorities plan to expand the quarantine capacity by 12,000 beds, he said.

The city also has 2,300 hospital beds to treat people with COVID-19, of which only 5 per cent are in use, he said.

The city should strengthen social distancing and other measures like scrutinising those at risk of spreading the disease, wearing masks in public places and washing hand regularly.

The city has adopted GIS (geographic information system) technology to monitor crowds and on average tests 1,800 samples a day.

 

It has also set up 62 round-the-clock posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control, and they will function until April 15 or further notice.

The personnel there, drawn from public security, the military, health, inspection, and food hygiene, provide clear information about preventive measures against the disease and social distancing.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask in public or is in a gathering of more than two people is fined.

Risk assessment indicators

The HCM City Steering Committee for COVID-19 Disease Prevention has issued a set of indicators to assess the risk of the novel virus infection at businesses, and those scoring more than 80 per cent in the index will be asked to shut completely.

Business scoring from 50 per cent to 80 per cent will also be asked to shut unless they manage to come up with solutions to mitigate the risk.

Other businesses can operate normally but will be supervised constantly by the authorities.

The indicators are based on factors like number of workers, density of workers, workers washing their hands with alcohol-based sanitisers before entering and leaving the factory, percentage of workers wearing masks while working, ratio of workers whose temperatures are checked before entering the factory, distance between workers at the cafeteria, and number of workers going to work by pick-up vehicle.

As of April 6, the city had a total of 53 COVID-19 patients, of whom 34 had contracted it abroad. VNS

High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City

High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City

Ho Chi Minh City is facing a big threat of Covid-19 infection as patient numbers have been on the rise.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

 
 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

 Ward chairman suspended for allowing karaoke bar to remain open

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

