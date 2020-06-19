Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/06/2020 00:28:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name

 
 
20/06/2020    23:20 GMT+7

A university professor in the US has been placed on leave after he twice demanded a student of Vietnamese heritage 'Anglicise' her name as he said it “sounds like an insult in English".

A screenshot of the email exchange between Matthew Hubbard and Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen. Photoinstagram.com/diemquyynh

Matthew Hubbard, an adjunct professor at Laney College’s Applied Tech Department, asked Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen to change her name to sound less like an insult in English, according to screenshots of an email conversation between the two shared on Instagram by Nguyen’s sister.

When Nguyen replied that the request “felt discriminatory” and threatened to file a complaint with the university against him if Hubbard refused to use her birth name, the professor doubled down.

“Your name in English sounds like Fuck Boy. If I lived in Vietnam and my name sounded like Eat a Dick, I would change it to avoid embarrassment both on my part and on the part of the people who had to say it. I understand you are offended, but you need to understand your name is an offensive sound in my language. I repeat my request,” he replied.

Hubbard was unrepentant after being challenged by Nguyen.Photoinstagram.com/diemquyynh

 

Laney College, a public community college in Oakland, California, said in a statement signed by President Dr Tammeil Gilkerson that the college was “aware of the allegations of racist and xenophobic messages from a faculty member at our college with a student about the pronunciation of their name”.

The statement went on to say the college takes the accusations seriously and that the unnamed faculty member, believed to be Hubbard, had been placed on “administrative leave pending an investigation”.

The incident caused a vociferous backlash on social media, with many characterising Hubbard's comments as racist.

Hubbard declined to comment for this story. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 20
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 20

HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.

Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The authorities in Hanoi blocked a part of the Red River under Long Bien Bridge on June 19 to search for a suspected bomb dating back to the American War.

HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers
HCM City: Taiwan-invested shoemaker sacks nearly 2,800 workers
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Footwear maker Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd., which is based in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District ended its contract with nearly 2,800 workers on June 20, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourers) Newspaper.

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai
160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

Hanoi in the front line on curtailing the use of pesticide
Hanoi in the front line on curtailing the use of pesticide
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Nguyen Manh Phuong, director of the Hanoi Department of Plant Production and Protection talks on the city’s plan to curtail the use of pesticides in agricultural production.

Indian Embassy strongly supports Yoga events in Vietnam
Indian Embassy strongly supports Yoga events in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Embassy of India has been supporting a series of events to take place in the provinces of Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, and Thanh Hoa from 21 to 28 June 2020 to celebrate International Day of Yoga (June 21).

Luc Ngan lychee farmers become prosperous with focus on quality
Luc Ngan lychee farmers become prosperous with focus on quality
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang is often thought of as a land of miracles as many types of fruits grow well on its soil.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  19/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month
Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Chinese workers will be quarantined for 14 days as required by Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

Teachers of English required to upgrade their qualifications
Teachers of English required to upgrade their qualifications
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Many teachers have expressed concern that they may fail to achieve a 6.5 score on IELTS. But parents say this is not an high requirement.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 19
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Seven more imported COVID-19 cases reported on June 18

Coronavirus: India's Chennai back in lockdown as cases spike
Coronavirus: India's Chennai back in lockdown as cases spike
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Indian officials have re-imposed a lockdown in the southern city of Chennai (formerly Madras) and three neighbouring districts.

Vietnamese citizens not subject to quarantine upon entering Singapore
Vietnamese citizens not subject to quarantine upon entering Singapore
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Singaporean Ministry of Health announced that people entering Singapore from 10 countries, including Vietnam, will not be subject to a 14-day quarantine period as of June 18, 

HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe
HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Customs teamed up with various competent forces to examine four packages sent from Europe to Vietnam on June 16 and confiscated over nine kilograms of ecstasy pills worth VND20 billion, 

Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful
Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

US Supreme Court rules against the president's bid to end Obama-era programme that protects children.

New Zealand police shooting: One officer dead and another seriously injured
New Zealand police shooting: One officer dead and another seriously injured
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A police officer has been shot dead during a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Muong Te District in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was struck by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 3:47 a.m. on the morning of June 17, making it the third earthquake to hit the province in three days.

Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam plans to set up separate zones with ensured hygienic conditions and testing labs to welcome diplomats, investors and businesspeople who enter Vietnam to work short-term.

Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

The Children's Hospital No 1 in HCM City has treated three children aged two or below with facial and head injuries from dog bites in the last one month, sparking serious concern, doctors said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 