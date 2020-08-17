Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/08/2020 16:19:25 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district

17/08/2020    15:13 GMT+7

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Illustrative image

Head of the institute Nguyen Xuan Anh said that this quake was an aftershock of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked Moc Chau at mid-noon on July 27.

Dozens of aftershocks of this earthquake have occurred with magnitude ranging from 2.6 to 4.0.

 

Son La is vulnerable to earthquakes as it is located on the Song Da Fault Zone with relatively strong geological activities.

Local authorities are advised to consolidate weak infrastructure, provide people with response skills, and actively evacuate those in risky areas./.VNA

Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 5.31am on August 1, according to data collected by the Institute of Geophysics.

 
 

.
HCM City’s power lines go underground
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vu Lan Festival 2020 is an occasion for children to express their gratitude towards their parents (especially mothers) and help ancestors’ souls find their way back to the earth.

Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have separated couples around the world, many of whom are unsure when they will meet again.

232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A total of 232 Vietnamese returning from Malaysia who were in quarantine in the south central province of Ninh Thuan had first test results negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provincial Center for Disease Control.

The unfamiliar in a familiar style
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has 54 ethnic groups, of which 53 minority groups represent just 14 per cent of the population. Few could name them all.

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Heart-breaking photos of exhausted health workers in Da Nang have gone viral on the Internet. Such photos have stirred an urgent need for protecting the health of frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

How should children's music be performed today?
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Recently, I’ve come to realise that most kids around me are singing along with songs that are not age appropriate. When I heard it from my niece, I thought something must be done about it.

Fishing villagers move inland
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

After dozens of years living on floating boats catching fish along the Lam River, the residents of a fishing village in Tam Son Commune, Anh Son District of the central province of Nghe An, 

