Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Illustrative image

Head of the institute Nguyen Xuan Anh said that this quake was an aftershock of a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked Moc Chau at mid-noon on July 27.

Dozens of aftershocks of this earthquake have occurred with magnitude ranging from 2.6 to 4.0.

Son La is vulnerable to earthquakes as it is located on the Song Da Fault Zone with relatively strong geological activities.

Local authorities are advised to consolidate weak infrastructure, provide people with response skills, and actively evacuate those in risky areas./.VNA