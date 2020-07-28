Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Some of the group have attempted to escape from police detention, while 21 have been sent to State-designated quarantine camps.

Legal proceedings have been launched against the case of “brokering illegal entry into Vietnam” and “paying bribes”, under Articles 348 and 364 of the Penal Code.

A day earlier, a Chinese man was arrested in neighbouring Da Nang city for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam.

Gao Liang Gu, 42, was captured by police forces in Da Nang and Quang Nam on July 25 while he was staying at a hotel in Ngu Hanh Son district.

He has been identified as the leader of a ring trafficking Chinese nationals into the two localities in recent weeks. He was taken to Quang Nam for further questioning.

Da Nang police found four Chinese nationals illegally in Vietnam during an administrative inspection in Khue My ward, Ngu Hanh Son district on July 11, and another group of 27 in a hotel in An Hai Bac ward, Son Tra district, on July 26.

All have been quarantined and tested in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations./.VNA