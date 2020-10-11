Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/10/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic

11/10/2020    16:25 GMT+7

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

The “Hanoi City Ring Road No.3 Construction Project (Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section)” aims to construct a high-standard inner-city expressway in the western section, connecting the Mai Dich intersection and the South Thang Long intersection of Ring Road No. 3 which links northern and north-eastern provinces, industrials zones and Noi Bai International Airport with the city centre. The 5.4-km section has 4.8km of viaduct.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic

First vehicles passing the Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3 (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the section’s inauguration ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue highlighted the significance of the project, which contributes to complete the 65-km Hanoi Ring Road No.3, helping easing traffic congestion in the west of Hanoi and forming a complete traffic network connecting northern localities with Hanoi as well as Red River delta localities.

He lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Transport and the Thang Long project management board as well as contractors in conducting the project, while hailing the Hanoi government in ground clearance for the project.

JICA and the Government of Vietnam signed a Loan Agreement worth 20,591 million yen in 2013 to implement the project which started construction in 2018.

 

With the opening of the Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section, the development of the Ring Road that can bypass the city centre is completed, helping to reduce traffic congestion for the city center and to promote logistical efficiency, thus contributing to the economic development in this region.

Earlier on October 6, a section of Hanoi Ring Road No. 3 spanning Linh Dam Lake and slip roads connecting the section with overpasses were opened to traffic. The project was approved in October 2018 and cost a total of 341 billion VND.

VNA

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam needed to improve its infrastructure in order to attract more FDI, a webinar heard on Monday.

 
 

.
