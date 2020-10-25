Another storm heading toward East Sea

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

At around 7am October 25, storm Molave, the ninth storm of the year, was situated at about 230km east of of the central coast of the Philippines, with the strongest wind power near the centre of the storm of between 75-90kph, gusting up to 11 category.

Meanwhile, Saude, the eight storm, is travelling west at a speed up of 60-90 kph and is expected to strike the central provinces from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri and gradually weaken into a tropical depression, and then a low pressure area.

On the evening of October 26, the center of the low-pressure area will be situated at about 17.5 0 N latitude and 105.2 0 E longitude in the southern Lao region with the strongest wind force near the center of the low pressure area falling below category 6 (less than 40kmh).

In the Gulf of Tonkin, coastal areas from Quang Tri to Thua Thien Hue are battered by strong winds gusting up to 6-7 category, and even to 10 category in the areas near the storm's eye.

On October 26, the central localities provinces spanning from Nghe An to Thua Thien Hue will see moderate and heavy rain with rainfall of 50-150mm and over 200 mmm in some places.

According to statistics from central localities, recent torrential rain and floods claimed 119 lives, and left 21 others missing.

Meanwhile, over 37,500 houses, 1,325 ha of rice and 12,479 ha of crops were destroyed. Over 20km of embankment, 116km of canals, 43km of river and sea banks, more than 163 km of national roads and nearly 162 km of local roads are eroded and damaged.

