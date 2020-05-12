Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 15:13:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader

 
 
13/05/2020    14:03 GMT+7

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

Tran Van Minh, former Chairman of Da Nang People's Committee, was escorted by the police to prison Tuesday morning. 

Minh served as Chairman of Đà Nẵng People’s Committee in 2006-11 while Văn Hữu Chiến was his successor.

After a week of deliberation, the judging panel concluded Minh and Chiến committed violations in management of State assets and land, causing the “State to lose its control and management as well as usage rights of State land and houses, causing losses worth VNĐ22 trillion (US$945.4 million).”

Minh was jailed for 17 years for the two offences as the court noted his key role in approving the policies that resulted in the transference of the city’s real estate into Phan Văn Anh Vũ’s hands.

Before the court gave its verdict, Minh claimed he was innocent of both charges and expressed his pain at having to appear in court while he and other defendants had made significant contributions to the development of Đà Nẵng City.

Chiến, who the court said had an accomplice role in the affair, received 10 years, down two from the first-instance trial held earlier this year, as he had paid an undisclosed sum of money to the Statein a bid to “remedy the damages".

 

Chiến also stated he and other defendants in the case were not trying to make personal gains but only wanted to build a modern Đà Nẵng before 2020.

Phan Van Anh Vu. 

The panel retained the 17-year imprisonment for Phan Văn Anh Vũ, former Chairman of Bắc Nam construction company, who was the other party in deals with Đà Nẵng’s authorities, also for the two offences of State asset mismanagement and another eight years for land management violations.

Vũ has previously claimed his innocence but the court rejected the plea outright.

The judging panel said Vũ “exploited” his personal connections with the central city’s leaders to ask for reduced prices for the State land and houses, and illegally transferred the use rights of some of the properties into his personal ownership despite the fact that the deals were conducted in the company’s name.

The final sentence for Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, former vice chairman of Đà Nẵng People’s Committee and former head of the city’s construction department, was set at three years, down two years compared to the original sentence, also for the two crimes of State asset mismanagement and land management violations. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

People with disabilities among those most affected by COVID-19

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Flower village to revive production
Flower village to revive production
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

It took Phuong Linh, a twelfth grader at Hanoi-based Yen Hoa High School, a couple of days to digest the bitter reality before pulling herself together and preparing for the coming graduation examination in August.

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The municipal authority of Hanoi has agreed to further relax social distancing restrictions on public transport, including on planes, trains, buses and boats, after 25 days of no community transmission cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam.

Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police on Monday said they have arrested and launched an investigation against a senior leader of the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for violations in handling a key project in central Vietnam.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

US scholar Scott Johnson was found dead at the bottom of beach cliffs in Sydney in 1988.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Wuhan has proposed an ambitious battle plan to test its entire population in just 10 days.

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 