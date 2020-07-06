Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists

21 lecturers and specialists involved in quality assurance from vocational education and training schools across Vietnam have benefited from the “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course

run by Queensland University of Technology (QUT).



The online “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course takes place from June 1 to July 3, 2020

The course was funded by the Australian government through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and managed by Aus4skills.



The program provided senior managers and academics advisers at Aus4Skills partner VET colleges with the practical skills necessary to effectively plan for and manage quality assurance and continuous quality improvement in VET at their institutions.



Topics centered around quality assurance in VET, ranging from self-assessment tools, quality assurance frameworks and practices in Australia, ASEAN, APEC, Europe and Vietnam, change management, inclusivity in VET, among others.



Due to COVID-19, the course was conducted online from June 1 to July 3. Dtinews