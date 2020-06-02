Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 15:50:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges

 
 
02/06/2020    15:42 GMT+7

The policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after video captured the boy slamming on to bricks.

Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges

Video shows the officer tripping up the teenager, who falls hard to the ground

Image copyrightFacebook


An Australian policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after being filmed tripping up an Aboriginal boy, who was then pinned to the ground.

The video shows the New South Wales Police officer and two colleagues holding the boy down.

The incident ended in the boy's arrest and subsequent release, authorities said. He was taken to hospital briefly for observation.

NSW Police said its professional standards unit would investigate.

The incident happened in the Sydney suburb of Surry Hills on Monday and came to public attention after it was shared on Facebook. 

Australian media reported the boy was 16 or 17.

Criticism of police treatment of indigenous Australians has ramped up this week on the back of protests about George Floyd's death in the US. Protests have been planned around Australia.

'You slammed him on the face'

 

In the video, three officers are seen speaking to a group of teenagers on a brick path.

After the teenager who was later arrested says "I'll crack you in the… jaw, bro" to one officer, the boy is told to "turn around".

The officer then kicks the teenager's legs out from beneath him, causing him to fall to the ground. An onlooker is heard is saying that the boy landed on his face.

The three officers then pin the boy to the ground, arresting him.

NSW Police said the boy was released to his family after being observed for a time in hospital.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest is now under way by officers attached to the Professional Standards Command," a police statement said.

"The constable involved has been placed on restricted duties while this review is carried out.

"Senior officers have met with the community and local elders and will keep them appraised throughout the process."

Indigenous Australians comprise almost 30% of adult prison inmates, despite making up only about 3% of the population, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reported no single coronavirus-related deaths and the country is gradually returning to normal.

Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Vietnam’s northern and central regions are expecting a new blazing hot spell.

George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Protesters defy curfew in cities across the US after the death of a black man at the hands of police.

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Fish catches are gradually recovering after the Covid-19 outbreak in central provinces, according to local fishermen.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 1
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Foreign journalists praise Vietnam’s battle against COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Red Journey 2020 blood donation campaign will take place from June 6 to August 8 in 42 provinces and cities, said the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 