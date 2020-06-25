Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

The dorm of Vabis Hong Lam International College is used as a quarantine area for Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad. — Photo baobariavungtau.com.vn

Some 270 of these will be quarantined at non-fee facilities, while 196 will attend fee-charging facilities. The remainder, who work for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), will be quarantined once on their ships.

The province earlier welcomed 254 foreign experts, who were sent to fee-charging facilities.

Also in quarantine are 264 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Kuwait and 259 crew members of ships that entered Ba Ria - Vung Tau from foreign waters.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau has six quarantine areas, three of which charge for their services.

Vietnam continued to carry out strict border closure policies against foreign entries since late March in a bid to prevent COVID-19 spread and only recently allowed in foreign investors, experts, and highly skilled workers in as part of its economic recovery efforts. — VNS

