Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 13:03:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts

 
 
26/06/2020    11:49 GMT+7

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

The dorm of Vabis Hong Lam International College is used as a quarantine area for Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad. — Photo baobariavungtau.com.vn

Some 270 of these will be quarantined at non-fee facilities, while 196 will attend fee-charging facilities. The remainder, who work for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), will be quarantined once on their ships.

The province earlier welcomed 254 foreign experts, who were sent to fee-charging facilities.

Also in quarantine are 264 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Kuwait and 259 crew members of ships that entered Ba Ria - Vung Tau from foreign waters.

 

Ba Ria - Vung Tau has six quarantine areas, three of which charge for their services.

Vietnam continued to carry out strict border closure policies against foreign entries since late March in a bid to prevent COVID-19 spread and only recently allowed in foreign investors, experts, and highly skilled workers in as part of its economic recovery efforts. — VNS

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai

160 foreign experts test covid-negative in Quang Ngai

160 foreign experts who arrived to work in Quang Ngai Province have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 after the quarantine period.

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $4.65 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  2 giờ trước 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians
HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Street vendors will be allowed to use sections of roads and pavements if they receive permission and pay fees for their business activities under a HCM City draft decision on road and pavement management.

Inspiring work environments nurture new talent
Inspiring work environments nurture new talent
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in people’s lives. One of the big changes is the working method. Instead of going to the office, many people are now working from home. 

Hanoi: Few pedestrians use footbridges, underground passages
Hanoi: Few pedestrians use footbridges, underground passages
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many pedestrian bridges and underground passages in Hanoi are largely unused due to their inconvenience and safety concerns, according to baotintuc.vn.

Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat
Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many free drinking water taps are being put on Hanoi streets, partially helping to ease the city’s on-going blazing hot weather.

Newborn survives complex heart surgery and recovery process
Newborn survives complex heart surgery and recovery process
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Children's Heart Centre under the National Paediatrics Hospital has successfully treated a 15-hour-old newborn in Hanoi with a congenital heart defect.

Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures
Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite enduring harsh conditions, combined with the recent spell of extremely hot weather, workers in My Dong metal casting village, Hai Phong have been attentively working to produce mechanical products for the local market.

Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour
Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Doctors from the Hanoi Oncology Hospital have successfully removed a "huge" breast cancer tumour measuring up to 15cm in diameter, saving the life of a 73-year-old woman in Hanoi.

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?
How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has proposed listing private tutoring as a conditional business field, but experts think this will not be a good solution.

Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 25
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 