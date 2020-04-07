Baby born at COVID-19 isolation site

A baby was born at an isolation site in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue nine days after the mother returned from Laos.

A baby was born at an isolation site in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế yesterday nine days after the mother returned from Laos.

Deputy director of Huế’s health centre, Doctor Nguyễn Thị Hoài Phương, said the mother, a local resident, was taken into isolation after returning from Laos on March 27.

The woman gave birth to a daughter weighing 2.9kg at 3am yesterday. Both mother and baby are doing well and have been taken to the city’s health centre.

According to the provincial health department, two British COVID-19 patients (numbers 30 and 31) had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time. The two patients are in good health at Huế's central hospital.

The hospital is also monitoring 12 other people who had close contact with the COVID-19 cases. They are all in good conditions.

The province has launched an online health declaration form at http://huecity.vn.

The department said no new COVID-19 cases had been found in the province since March 14.

Two COVID-19 patients (numbers 33 and 49) were released from hospital on March 28 and 31, respectively.

It said 2,683 medical samples out of 3,100 taken at the quarantine area in the province had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 as of Monday, and 600 people had finished a 14-day isolation period.

Also on Monday, Hội An released 30 foreign visitors from the US, Germany, British, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland and Belgium after completing 14 days in isolation.

Among them, 29 had close contact with Danish patient no 167. All tested negative for COVID-19. — VNS

