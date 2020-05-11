Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 11:59:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever

 
 
12/05/2020    10:46 GMT+7

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

in particular the novel coronavirus to inhabit and develop, have prompted many teachers and parents not to use air-conditioners, even when outside temperatures reach as high as 38-40 degrees Celsius. 

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Illustrative image. – Photo : Vietnamnet

"You can use air conditioners when it gets too hot," said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam in his daily briefing from the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. "After school and early in the morning, you'll have to open the doors and windows to get fresh air into the classrooms and then use air conditioners accordingly."

The government's decision to send students back to school was widely welcomed by parents, teachers and above all, the students themselves.

"Nhất quỷ, nhì ma, thứ ba học trò," or the devils rank first, then come the ghosts and third school students, is a popular Vietnamese saying. It means that the school kids are mischievous who never stop trying to drive their parents and teachers up the wall. 

Kids are famous for making great excuses to skip class. 

But now as Vietnam has applied strict social distancing due to the new coronavirus, students have been staying at home for three months. 

The threat of coronavirus has managed to do what educators and parents have been trying for years: make kids want to go to school.

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of students in Hanoi went back to school wearing face masks, armed with hand sanitiser to clean their tables, seats and lockers. 

When I dropped off my kids at the gate on Monday morning, I was touched to see another mother holding a basket of flowers in her hand with a poster that said "Welcome back to school".

Before the children were reunited with their teachers and friends, parents had an online meeting with a check list of things to do. 

They decided their children should wear face masks while they are in school, and carry some spare ones in case of need. They should also carry hand sanitiser at all times and maintain a 1-metre distance with friends and teachers. 

At public schools, all the canteens have been closed. Students have to bring their own meals. They're not allowed to order food and are not advised to share food and drinks with friends. 

All extracurricular activities, including sport, music, dance and cooking, have been suspended.

At my children's schools, there are 50 clubs and many students work hard to get a place at the school just because they want to be in their dream clubs.

At Hanoi's private Marie Curie School, the principal took to the stage to welcome students back.

But children being children, it's really hard to make them remember the new rules they should be following so they become a habit. I keep repeating to my children: "No more sharing food when you or anyone else has touched it. No more having a sip of tea from your friends' mugs, or offering them your mug."

This week marks another scorching summer in Hanoi, with temperatures forecast to be 36-40 degrees Celsius. "You're not supposed to use air-conditioners," has been a common guideline for schools to employ. But the classrooms have been empty for three months, and they have been cleaned, polished and sanitised. Kids and the teachers need to stay cool to study and teach. 

 

Prior to the back-to-school decision, Vietnam has had three weeks of no new cases in the community in the whole country. But when the kids go back to schools, concerns still worry parents. 

Usually the months of May and June are the hottest in Hanoi and the north, while in the south it's starting to be the cooler rainy season. 

Pictures of the first day back at school show small children in primary schools wearing face masks inside face shields. The protective gear, donated to a class in Da Nang by a wealthy parent, cost VND32 million (US$1,500).

"What on earth were they thinking?" asked a netizen after seeing primary school children in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City wearing face masks and shields in 35-plus degree Celsius heat in no air-conditioned classrooms. "You adults need to try wearing them yourselves sitting in a classroom for four hours!" 

An ophthalmologist added that face shields made of clear plastic would damage small children's vision if they wore them for too long. 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday clarified that students were not required to wear face masks in classrooms but were advised to wear them during breaks and to avoid contact with friends in other classes.

After many delays, students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are finally back at school.

Public school teachers have been paid for teaching online, but private school teachers, especially in kindergartens and primary schools, have really suffered.

"It's impossible to teach small children online when hands-on caring and training are a must," said a private kindergarten teacher.

Secondary, high school and college students have been learning online, but only for some subjects and to some extent. They need actual academic training and Q&As.

"All the main subjects including maths, Vietnamese, physics and chemistry should be taught in class in the morning," said a high school teacher during our online meeting. "Other subjects can be taught online in the afternoon," she said.

Due to classroom distancing, one class must be divided into two so teachers are having to work twice as hard. That's why online classrooms are still needed. 

"Mum, I'm so excited I cannot sleep!" whispered my six grader. "Tomorrow, I finally get to wear my new school bag and shoes. They've been waiting for more than 100 days now since Lunar New Year holiday!"

I then texted a message to the class teacher-parent group: "Wishing you all a happy time at school." VNS

Nguyen My Ha

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.  

 
 

Other News

.
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 11
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Pagodas reopen, but no foreign admissions

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

When 36-year-old Dang Van Be, Vietnam’s 137th COVID-19 patient who returned from Germany, finally went home on April 22 after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the sixth time, he had no idea he'd be hospitalised again

Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

Two officials charged with land management violations
Two officials charged with land management violations
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 