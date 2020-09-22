Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Binh Duong investigation: Over 300,000 used condoms recycled for sale

24/09/2020    11:48 GMT+7

A woman in the southern province of Binh Duong is under investigation for recycling more than 300,000 used condoms and selling them in the local market.

Tái chế hơn 300 ngàn bao cao su đã qua sử dụng đem bán

According to the Market Management Department of Binh Duong Province, up to 324,000 used condoms, weighing up to 360kg, were detected at a house in Tan Vinh Hiep ward in Tan Uyen town.

A woman named Pham Thi Thanh Ngoc, 33, admitted to be the owner of the huge volume of used condoms. She said she rented the house as a place to recycle the used condoms.

At the time the local authorities visited the house, they found the used condoms being recycled for sale as new ones.

 
Tái chế hơn 300 ngàn bao cao su đã qua sử dụng đem bán

Ngoc claimed she received thousands of used condoms from an “unknown source” once a month. Her job after that was to clean, dry and sort the condoms before making them look fresh again for new customers.

The case is under further investigation by local agencies.

Xuan An

 
 

