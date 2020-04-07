Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Blood donation in dire need

 
 
08/04/2020    06:21 GMT+7

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Blood donation in dire need hinh anh 1

A young man donates blood at the Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province on April 1 

The NIHBT said there were only some 8,000 blood units left in its stockpile as at April 6.

The COVID-19 pandemic has discouraged many people from donating blood over the last two months. The institute received only 16,000 blood units in March, much lower than the 32,000 to 36,000 units donated in March of previous years.

Though the number of patients visiting hospitals for check-ups and treatment has declined in recent times, the NIHBT still requires around 700 blood units every day for hospitals in 25 cities and provinces nationwide.

There is a serious shortage of donated blood at present, it said, noting that blood types O and A are in greatest demand.

 

The NIHBT has also decided to suspend donation of blood types B and AB, since demand for these is lower than the amount already received.

To make a blood donation in Hanoi, people can visit the institute’s headquarters on Pham Van Bach Street in Cau Giay district or blood donation sites at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen Street in Hoan Kiem district; 132 Quan Nhan Street in Thanh Xuan district; 10, Laneway 122 Lang Street in Dong Da district; and 1, Laneway 40 Ta Quang Buu Street in Hai Ba Trung district.

They can also search for the nearest donation site at http://bak.nihbt.org.vn/Home/DiemHM/ or at designated sites in their locality./.VNA

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

Vietnam faces acute shortage of blood

Vietnam faces acute shortage of blood

The outbreak of the new coronavirus has worsened critical blood shortages encountered by hospitals nationwide after the Tet holiday, as local people have been discouraged from joining blood drives.

 
 

