Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found

19/09/2020    13:12 GMT+7

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found hinh anh 1

Japanese rescue forces at the site of the mudslide 

According to Consul General Vu Binh, the body was discovered on September 17 afternoon on the riverbank three kilometres downstream from where the mudslide occurred.

Local police on September 18 said the body was of Nguyen Huu Toan, one of the two trainees working for Aioigumi JSC in Miyazaki prefecture who went missing after the typhoon.

 

The Consulate General will continue with citizen protection measures and complete necessary procedures to bring the victim home, while further coordinating with Japanese competent agencies in searching for Tran Cong Long, the remaining trainee, Binh said.

Haishen swept through Kyushu Island, southwest of Japan, on September 9, causing great losses for the region. Apart from Binh and Long, two others, comprising the wife and son of the Japanese company director, also went missing./.VNA

 
 

