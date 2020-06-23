Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam

A boy in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, has been widely praised after a clip of him clearing trash from a clogged storm drain on June 16 went viral on social media.

Pham Trong Dat in the uniform of Long Thanh Secondary School in Dong Nai Province was seen to remove trash from a drain on June 16. — Image extracted from CCTV by tuoitre.vn

The clip extracted from the CCTV of a local household showed that Pham Trong Dat, a sixth grader of Long An Secondary School, walked with his bicycle under the rain after school on June 16.

Seeing rubbish clogging a street drain, Dat stopped to remove the trash with his own hands so that rain water could be drained, preventing possible flooding on the street.

When Dat was asked why he did it, he said he thought it was normal and it seemed like the right thing to do.

Dat’s action has impressed online viewers, particularly when localities across Vietnam have entered the rainy season. Heavy rains usually cause flooding along roads and streets, causing travel chaos.

After receiving compliments online, on Monday morning, Dat was honoured during his school’s flag salutation in front of students, teachers and staff of the school.

Leaders of Long Thanh District People’s Committee also visited the school to award him with money and certificates of appreciation.

Other agencies such as the district’s Education and Training Department, the district’s youth association, and Long An Commune People’s Committee also awarded the boy for his act.

Phan Thi Ngoc Mai, principle of Long An Secondary School, said that Dat and his grandmother were present at the ceremony.

Dat said that he would continue do helpful actions for the community. VNS

