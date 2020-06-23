Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 16:42:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam

 
 
23/06/2020    16:32 GMT+7

A boy in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, has been widely praised after a clip of him clearing trash from a clogged storm drain on June 16 went viral on social media.

Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
Pham Trong Dat in the uniform of Long Thanh Secondary School in Dong Nai Province was seen to remove trash from a drain on June 16. — Image extracted from CCTV by tuoitre.vn

The clip extracted from the CCTV of a local household showed that Pham Trong Dat, a sixth grader of Long An Secondary School, walked with his bicycle under the rain after school on June 16.

Seeing rubbish clogging a street drain, Dat stopped to remove the trash with his own hands so that rain water could be drained, preventing possible flooding on the street.

When Dat was asked why he did it, he said he thought it was normal and it seemed like the right thing to do.

Dat’s action has impressed online viewers, particularly when localities across Vietnam have entered the rainy season. Heavy rains usually cause flooding along roads and streets, causing travel chaos.

After receiving compliments online, on Monday morning, Dat was honoured during his school’s flag salutation in front of students, teachers and staff of the school.

 

Leaders of Long Thanh District People’s Committee also visited the school to award him with money and certificates of appreciation.

Other agencies such as the district’s Education and Training Department, the district’s youth association, and Long An Commune People’s Committee also awarded the boy for his act.

Phan Thi Ngoc Mai, principle of Long An Secondary School, said that Dat and his grandmother were present at the ceremony.

Dat said that he would continue do helpful actions for the community. VNS

HCM City not making use of abandoned spaces

HCM City not making use of abandoned spaces

Large areas under elevated roadways in HCM City lie abandoned even as the city suffers from a severe shortage of parking spaces.

Nearly 90% of Hanoi's sewage ends up in rivers

Nearly 90% of Hanoi's sewage ends up in rivers

Nearly 90 per cent of the country’s urban sewage is discharged untreated directly into waterways, according to a report by the Ministry of Construction.

 
 

Other News

.
Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The first Japanese language studies and culture research faculty in the central and Central Highlands region has been set up at the Da Nang-based Dong A College, providing human resource education and co-operation between Vietnam and Japan.

Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius, 

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A gang of bandits who stole more than VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) in HCM City has been arrested thanks to tip-offs from the public, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.

Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two families in Vinh Phuc Province have asked for a compensation of nearly VND38bn (USD1.6m) from local authorities for having wrongfully sentenced three men to prisons 40 years ago.

High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.

Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Supreme Court yesterday (June 22) began hearing the second phase of the appeal in the misappropriation case at Dai Tin Bank, or Trust Bank, which caused a loss of VNĐ1.338 trillion (US$57.51 million).  

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ethan Melzer stands accused of sending information about his US Army unit to a neo-Nazi group.

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The student team of Da Nang University of Technology won first prize in the 2nd annual investor-style pitch competition, Maker to Entrepreneur: Venture Demo Day, held on Monday (June 22) at the American Center in HCM City.

Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Mayor Jenny Durkan says the violence is "increasingly difficult" for businesses and residents.

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has encouraged farmers and farming companies to improve the efficiency of their irrigation to increase yields and reduces costs.

HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The city will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited, the HCM City government has said.

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 