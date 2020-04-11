British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

for their great support during the pair’s medical treatment in Vietnam.

Hayley Nevard, the country’s 30th COVID-19 patient, gives her thanks to the doctors and nurses who provided the couple with treatment at hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province.

The letter sent by the couple opened with an expression of their gratitude to medical workers at Hue Central Hospital who gave them a high-standard of treatment throughout their time there.

They wrote, “That is very kind, and I am grateful to everyone who has facilitated our stay at the hospital including all the staff, and especially those who have put themselves at risk to take care of us.”

“Whilst this was indeed not our choice, Hayley and I have received excellent medical care and all of the staff (doctors, nurses, administration, etc) have been very professional and just as importantly, very kind to us,” they added.

The letter concluded with the couple writing, “Please extend my thanks to the chairman and the people of Hue province for allowing us to receive care and use the facilities at Hue hospital, we are very grateful, especially during this particularly difficult time.”

Hayley’s husband Kevin Nevard became the nation’s 49th patient.

The pair first arrived in the country in early March on flight VN0054 which Kevin Nevard and Hayley Nevard took from London, the UK. Following their arrival they traveled around Hanoi and Hai Phong, before then taking flight VN1547 from Hanoi to Hue on March 6.

After arriving in the centre of Vietnam, Hayley Nevard tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 7, becoming the country’s 30th COIVD-19 patient in the process. Seven days later it was revealed that her husband Kevin Nevard had also tested positive for the virus, being confirmed as the nation’s 49th case.

In addition, the pair were also the two first cases to be discovered in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

After receiving medical treatment at Hue Central Hospital, the couple have subsequently tested negative several times for the COIVD-19. As a result, they were discharged from hospital and returned home to the UK on April 10. VOV

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery “Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.