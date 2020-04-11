Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 11:58:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance

 
 
13/04/2020    11:48 GMT+7

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

for their great support during the pair’s medical treatment in Vietnam.

british covid-19 couple thank nation for assistance hinh 0

Hayley Nevard, the country’s 30th COVID-19 patient, gives her thanks to the doctors and nurses who provided the couple with treatment at hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province.

The letter sent by the couple opened with an expression of their gratitude to medical workers at Hue Central Hospital who gave them a high-standard of treatment throughout their time there.

They wrote, “That is very kind, and I am grateful to everyone who has facilitated our stay at the hospital including all the staff, and especially those who have put themselves at risk to take care of us.”

“Whilst this was indeed not our choice, Hayley and I have received excellent medical care and all of the staff (doctors, nurses, administration, etc) have been very professional and just as importantly, very kind to us,” they added.

The letter concluded with the couple writing, “Please extend my thanks to the chairman and the people of Hue province for allowing us to receive care and use the facilities at Hue hospital, we are very grateful, especially during this particularly difficult time.”

british covid-19 couple thank nation for assistance hinh 1

Hayley’s husband Kevin Nevard became the nation’s 49th patient.

 

The pair first arrived in the country in early March on flight VN0054 which Kevin Nevard and Hayley Nevard took from London, the UK. Following their arrival they traveled around Hanoi and Hai Phong, before then taking flight VN1547 from Hanoi to Hue on March 6.

After arriving in the centre of Vietnam, Hayley Nevard tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 7, becoming the country’s 30th COIVD-19 patient in the process. Seven days later it was revealed that her husband Kevin Nevard had also tested positive for the virus, being confirmed as the nation’s 49th case.

british covid-19 couple thank nation for assistance hinh 2

In addition, the pair were also the two first cases to be discovered in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

After receiving medical treatment at Hue Central Hospital, the couple have subsequently tested negative several times for the COIVD-19. As a result, they were discharged from hospital and returned home to the UK on April 10. VOV

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home

List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

 
 

Other News

.
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Living without electricity in a remote area isn't easy, but it's part of the job for some soldiers.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A simple act of kindness can provide light and hope for those in need. This is exactly what local people in Da Nang have been doing to support those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Pope Francis reads a virtual Easter message instead of addressing crowds amid the virus lockdown.

Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 12
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 12
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

 Health Ministry issues emergency notice on Ha Loi Village

Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
Coronavirus: Why has the virus hit African Americans so hard?
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The reasons for the disparity are complex, mainly related to health and inequality, and disinformation too.

Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
Coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy as world's highest
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The United States now has more than 20,000 deaths and more than half a million cases.

Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
Fisherman's wife turns weather forecaster
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past five years, thousands of fishing boats in central Vietnam have returned to shore safe and sound thanks to weather updates broadcast live from a small radio station.

Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
Coronavirus in New York: A paramedic's diary
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

New York City paramedic Anthony Almojera details 24 hours in the world's coronavirus hotspot.

List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
List compiled to help stranded foreign tourists in Vietnam return home
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
Ministry proposes support for communications firms, press agencies
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT) has proposed the Prime Minister consider support for businesses involved in information – communications and press activities.

Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
Coronavirus: India to extend nationwide lockdown, state minister says
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.

Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

The sudden imposition of a 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus has thrown the lives of millions of children into chaos.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 11
SOCIETYicon  11/04/2020 

On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 